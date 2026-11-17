After sounding an alarm about the issue, Apple is taking steps to limit Mac disk access to AI agents.

on its developer blog. In its latest macOS beta, Apple introduced controls to ensure that users will need to take"very explicit" actions to grant apps like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini"this extraordinary level of access.

"that Meta's Muse Mac app was able to access his messages even though he thought he had denied that permission. Meta argued that Aten must have granted access, saying the feature is entirely opt-in, but the incident caught Apple's eye.

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"Some developers are using Full Disk Access in ways that could put users at risk, exposing everything on their systems — including files, mail, messages, and even browsing history — without users' full knowledge and understanding," Apple wrote.show, Apple's Full Disk Access setting now requires explicit permissions to be granted from a scary-looking pop-up screen. It states,"Your Mac will not be able to protect your data from ," and forces you to review and OK the actions it will be able to take.

Those include"Read, Change, Delete and Export all your Data," "View Hidden and Recently Deleted Photos," and"View History and Browser as You.

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" The new controls won't stop users from granting AI agents access to your files, but it should give them pause. If one of those AI agents goes rogue — which is something we've seen"As AI agents become increasingly capable and autonomous, the risks associated with this level of access will grow substantially.

We are committed to ensuring users clearly understand these risks before granting such access, so they can make informed decisions about their own data and privacy," Apple said last month. The new feature is now out on macOS 27.3 beta 2, but there's no word on when it will be released to all users.