Appeals Court Rules Against Military Ban on Transgender Service Members

A federal appeals panel has found the Trump administration's polIcy barring individuals with gender dysphoria from military service unlawful, though the ruling only protects current transgender service members who sued, not novel recruits.

A divided panel of the U.S. court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 that the Department of War's January 2025 policy, which deemed individuals with gender dysphoria unfit for military service,is unlawful.

The ruling, limited to current transgender-identifying service members who were plaintiffs in the case, leaves the Trump administration's broader policy in place for prospective transgender recruits. in the majority opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, criticized the government for failing to defend the policy with factual evidence, noting that the plaintiff service members have served honorably and earned over 80 commendations without posing a threat to national security. Wilkins accused the administration of targeting a politically unpopular group, stating the policy appears drIven by a 'bare desire to harm' and violates the constitutional right to equal protection.

U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers,a Bill Clinton appointee, joined the majority and would have extended the injunction to cover new transgender recruits, though Wilkins limited the scope. The sole dissenter, U.S. Circuit Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, argued that courts should defer to the executive branch on military personnel decisions and that the majority discounted the need for deference without explaining why the military's justification is unreasonable. The ruling can be appealed to the full D.C.

Circuit or the Supreme Court, and the Justice Department is likely to challenge it. Historically, the Trump administration has seen more success with similar policies as cases have reached higher federal courts,including the Supreme Court, which previously allowed the rule to take effect via its emergency docket





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