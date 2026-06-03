Appeals Court Hears Arguments on Slavery Exhibit Removal from Philadelphia's President's House

A federal appeals court panel considered a Trump administration appeal seeking to prevent the restoration of a slavery exhibit at the President's House in Philadelphia, a historic site managed by the National Park Service. The city of Philadelphia sued after the exhibit was removed under an executive order targeting displays deemed a 'false reconstruction' of history. The administration argues curatorIal decisions are unreviewable,while the city maintains the exhibit was a permanent feature that must remain. The court's decision will address the scope of agency discretion over historical presentations on federal property.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit heard arguments regarding a lawsuit brought by the city of Philadelphia .

The suit seeks to restore a slavery exhibit to the Presidents House historic site, which is operated by the federal goverment. The appeals court is considering an appeal by the Trump administration from a district court order that required the Department of the Interior to reinstall panels referencing slavery at the site. Representing the administration,Justice Department lawyer Gregory in den Berken argued that the decision to remove the exhibit was a matter of curatorial discretion.

He contended that such decisions by the National Park Service are inherently committed to agency discretion by law and are not subject to judicial review. He emphasized that the goverment may choose how to emphasize different aspects of history in its exhibits. Anne Taylor, the lawyer for the town of Philadelphia, faced rigorous questioning from the judges about the citys standing and its authority to dictate exhibits at a federally operated historic site.

One judge directly asked whether the towns position was that the government can't curate its own property, and Taylor affirmed that stance. She argued that the removal was not an act of curation but rather the elimination of a permanent installation that had been designed, planned, and installed specifically for the site. The judges challenged Taylors premise that the exhibit was permanent and could never be modified, expressing skepticism about the town's expectation that the display would remain unchanged indefinitely.

They probed various hypothetical scenarios where updates might be neccessary, such as if historical understanding evolved or the exhibits became outdated. the exhibit, titled "Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation," focused on the nine enslaved individuals who lived at the President's House when George Washington resided there from 1790 to 1797. It had been on display since 2010 but was removed in January following President Donald Trump's 2025 executive action.

That directive ordered National Park Service displays to be purged of any exhibits featuring a "false reconstruction of American history" or that "inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.

" The removal prompted Philadelphia's lawsuit, which initially succeeded in federal district court with an order to restore the exhibit. The appellate panel, consisting of Circuit Judges Thomas Hardiman (appointed by George W. Bush), L. Felipe Restrepo (appointed by Barack Obama) and Peter J. Phipps (appOinted by Donald Trump), did not indicate when it would matter a ruling on the administration's appeal.

Beyond this case, the Trump administration's efforts to modify federal properties face other legal challenges, including ongoing litigation over proposed renovations like a novel ballroom in the White House East Wing, with arguments scheduled for Friday





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