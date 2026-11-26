An appeals court is blocking the enforcement of stronger federal legal protections for pregnant workers in Texas. Right now, the decision does not impact Alabamians, but advocates are concerned about future lawsuits around the country.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Appeals court blocks federal protections for pregnant workers in Texas, what does that mean for Alabama? Right now, the decision does not impact Alabamians, but advocates are concerned about future lawsuits around the country.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in his lawsuit that a $1.7 trillion spending package passed in 2022 was passed unconstitutionally. A majority of House members were not physically in Washington when they voted on the spending package. The vote took place in a time when members were permitted to vote by proxy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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“Proxy voting system is for the courts and for congress to figure out,” said Rep. Neil Rafferty.