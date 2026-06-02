Appeal Launched to Find Seven Teenagers Who Assaulted Elizabeth Line Passengers

British Transport Police have launched an appeal to find seven teenagers who assaulted several people on an Elizabeth line train in London. The group of youngsters punched, kicked and spat at passengers on the evening of Sunday, May 10, as the train travelled towards Paddington station.

British Transport Police have launched an appeal to find seven teenagers who assaulted several people on an Elizabeth line train in London . The group of youngsters punched, kicked and spat at passengers on the evening of Sunday, May 10, as the train travelled towards Paddington station.

Officers have released images of the seven youngsters they would like to speak to because they may have information which could help their investigation. The assault is the latest example of violence on London's transport network, with crime rates continuing to rise under Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

According to British Transport Police, the group began attacking other members of the public at about 7.30pm, with one of the group slapping a man who was then threatened by the rest of them. The group then moved down the carriages of the service and assaulted three more people, including a man who was elbowed in the face and spat at.

Another man was punched and kicked by two boys and two girls, and a further man was punched and spat at. The teenagers then left the train at Paddington. The incident is the latest in a series of violent attacks on London's transport network, with Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan facing continued accusations of failing to clamp down on crime.

A separate incident on March 20 saw another group of foul-mouthed teenagers spark a terrifying brawl after a middle-aged passenger asked them to stop vaping. Video footage showed commuters trapped on the Elizabeth line carriage travelling through a tunnel before the brawl spilled out onto the platform at Stratford. Crime on the London Underground network is increasing under Sir Sadiq, with more incidents of violence, public disorder and a huge rise in vandalism.

Some 12,951 offences on the Tube were recorded between July and December 2025 - an increase of 2.7 per cent from 12,606 in the same period in 2024. This included a 152 per cent rise in offences of criminal damage, up from 947 to 2,390 incidents amid an ongoing graffiti epidemic on the Underground.

Some 24,565 offences were recorded across all Transport for London (TfL) services between July and December 2025 - up 57 on the 24,508 in the same period in 2024. Other incidents on TfL services to have shocked Londoners in recent months have included a three-man knife fight at Colliers Wood station last December.

Another video emerged last July of a brawl breaking out at Highbury and Islington station - with a screaming toddler ending up on the floor in the melee. The fight on the steps at rush hour saw screaming members of the public attempt to intervene when the group appeared to hurl a man down the stairs.

A further notable incident last August saw a man expose himself in front of children on a busy eastbound District line train travelling through east London. Three passengers tackled the man, who had mental health issues, to the ground of the train before they threw him off onto the platforms at East Ham station.

Sir Sadiq has faced significant criticism over crime rates in what some have dubbed 'lawless London', with a huge surge in knife offences during his time as Mayor. Analysis published in July last year by the Policy Exchange think tank showed knife crime had soared by 86 per cent in London in a decade.

But in August, Sir Sadiq hailed figures from City Hall showing a fall in some serious offences including knife crime over the period from April to June 2025. Anyone who recognises the people in the images today is asked to contact police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 561 of May 10. Details can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111





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