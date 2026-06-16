APOS: Korean Studio Showbox Signs Microdrama Co-Production Deal With ReelShort

The deal makes the studio behind 'Exhuma,' 'A Taxi Driver' and 'Itaewon Class' the latest major player in Korea's film industry to chase the booming — and crowded — vertical drama market.

, has signed a co-production deal with the microdrama app ReelShort — the latest sign that Korea’s film establishment is treating vertical drama as a serious business category rather than a passing fad.

-Pacific media industry conference in Bali — Showbox will co-produce short-form series based on ReelShort’s existing properties, with original Showbox-developed titles to follow. The content will stream exclusively on ReelShort. The first Korean-made batch — mostly romance fare, with titles likeCate Blanchett Heading Back to Class in Surprising New Career Move as She Calls it a "Creative Rumpus" That a studio of Showbox’s pedigree is making one-to-two-minute melodramas is a notable milestone for the form.

One of Korea’s major theatrical distributors, the company is behind some of the country’s biggest films — such as, which earned $93 million at the global box office in 2024 — and also produces premium K-drama series, including the Netflix hit. Showbox’s involvement holds out the promise of higher-quality K-drama production values for a format widely dismissed as cheaply made and disposable.

And Showbox is not alone — much of Korea’s entertainment establishment has begun exploring the microdrama format over the past year. CJ ENM’s streamer Tving launched a vertical short-form section in 2024, telecom KT’s Studio Genie, previously the conglomerate’s general drama-and-film production arm, refocused on short-form series, and several top-grossing filmmakers — among them Lee Byeong-heon, director of the all-time Korean box office champ— have dabbled in the genre.

The number of Korean short-form platforms swelled from around 20 in 2023 to nearly 90 by early 2025, as the industry wagered that Korea could command the higher-quality end of a market so far built on sheer speed and volume.powered the company to record earnings in 2024, its 2025 film slate misfired, with a string of theatrical flops, while the wider Korean box office has struggled to climb out of its post-pandemic slump. Microdramas — fast and cheap to produce — could offer an appealingly low-cost hedge.

Showbox said it would use the ReelShort deal as “a foundation to expand into a wider range of genres and formats. ” It made its first move into the format last December, producing two microdramas of its own — among them— and signing distribution deals with the platforms DramaBox and Vigloo. But the ReelShort co-production pact goes a step further, signaling the studio is spreading its bets rather than backing a single platform.

ReelShort — founded in 2022, with a claimed 70 million-plus monthly active users — is widely credited with breaking microdramas into the U.S. market, though it is itself Chinese-backed. Beijing-based COL Group owns 49 percent of ReeShort’s California-based parent company, Crazy Maple Studio. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Humanity Protocol Hack Tooling Linked to North Korean Hackers: QuantstampNorth Korean hackers were likely behind the recent $36 million Humanity Protocol bridge exploit, according to blockchain security company Quantstamp.

Read more »

Korean War 76th anniversary: Arizona honors fallen heroes at northern Arizona cemeteryThe Arizona Department of Veterans' Services and Arizona Korean Association held their annual Korean War commemoration ceremony in northern Arizona at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo.

Read more »

ReelShort & Korea’s Showbox Sign Co-production Deal To Develop Original Short-Form DramasShowbox will co-produce short-form dramas based on ReelShort’s popular IPs, with plans to expand the partnership to include original content.

Read more »

Korea’s Showbox Teams With ReelShort to Co-Produce MicrodramasKorean studio Showbox teams with ReelShort to develop exclusive microdramas for the platform's 70 million global users.

Read more »