Apollo Silver Announces 2025 Work Program at Calico Silver Project and Update on Cinco de Mayo

Apollo Silver Corp. has outlined its 2025 work program for the Calico Silver Project in California, emphasizing the potential of barite as a critical mineral and aiming to expand the existing mineral resource estimate. The program also includes mapping and sampling in the Burcham mine area to target gold mineralization. The company also provided an update on the recently optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Mexico, noting positive developments in securing access for exploration.

\The inclusion of barite, a critical mineral identified by the USGS in 2022, within the resource estimate at Waterloo is driven by the growing U.S. focus on securing domestic supplies of critical minerals. This could provide regulatory support for the project, adding value for shareholders. The 2025 program will involve comprehensive re-assaying of historical and recent drill samples using X-Ray Fluorescence, a method providing higher precision on barium content. This re-assaying will update the 2023 Waterloo Mineral Resource Estimate with barite, enhancing its value. \The second component of the 2025 program will focus on the Burcham mine area. Mapping and sampling will follow up on recent surface gold sampling results, aiming to better understand the extent of gold mineralization. Depending on the findings, a small drill program will be initiated to further define the gold mineralization. The project also received an update on the recently optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico. A new executive favorable to resource development was recently elected, opening up the possibility of meaningful discussions for the first time in over a decade. \The importance of barite to the U.S. is highlighted by its role in national security, the economy, renewable energy, and infrastructure. Nearly 90% of barite is used as a weighting agent in petroleum drilling, with the U.S. relying heavily on imports, exceeding 75% from sources like China. Metallurgical test work conducted by Apollo Silver yielded barite concentrates exceeding 94.6%, meeting or exceeding the American Petroleum Institute quality requirements.





