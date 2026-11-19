Apollo Global Management abandons planned 1.5 billion dollar loan to Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour after the club was found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Apollo Global Management, a major US private capital group, has officially abandoned a planned 1.5 billion dollar loan to the owner of Manchester City. This significant financial withdrawal occurs shortly after an independent commission ruled that the English football club breached Premier League spending rules. The decision marks the latest indication that global money markets view Manchester City as a substantial financial risk.

Apollo Loan Collapse Signals Market Risk

Financial Times reported on Thursday that Apollo was in the final stages of negotiating the loan to City Football Group in September. The deal collapsed immediately following the ruling that Manchester City artificially inflated their financial position by more than 900 million dollars over a period of nine years. This massive deficit was achieved through sham contracts designed to misrepresent the club's true income levels to regulatory bodies.

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The refusal of credit by Apollo demonstrates that the capital markets perceive the club's situation as imperilled. Apollo has previously loaned 80 million dollars to Nottingham Forest and holds a minority stake in the Championship side Wrexham, indicating a broader engagement with football. However, the current stance on Manchester City suggests a distinct caution regarding the club's financial stability following the conviction on the vast majority of 115 charges.

Sheikh Mansour Injects 100 Million Dollars

In the immediate aftermath of the independent commission ruling, City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan injected 100 million dollars into the club. This capital injection represents the first tangible evidence that the regulatory decision is already having direct financial consequences for Abu Dhabi. It also serves as a defensive measure to stabilize the club's balance sheet amid the reputational damage and potential financial fallout.

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Sheikh Mansour has made no public comment on the club's conviction, which delivers a significant blow to his image-conscious country. Since Abu Dhabi purchased the club in 2008, Sheikh Mansour has only been present at one home game. The lack of public engagement contrasts with the internal urgency to address the financial gaps exposed by the commission's findings.

Legal Challenges and Premier League Backing

There are clear signs that football authorities in Abu Dhabi are preparing for a strong legal attack if Manchester City loses their upcoming appeal. The club is contesting the conviction on the vast majority of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League. If an appeal fails, the club could seek a judicial review of the commission's findings at the High Court.

Such a review would require Manchester City to demonstrate that the Premier League acted outside its powers or reached a conclusion that no reasonable authority could have reached. The High Court's permission to make such an application is difficult to obtain, setting a high legal bar. To support this potential legal battle, Premier League clubs have voted 18-2 in favor of covering legal expenses for the organization's five board directors.

Financial Analysts Highlight City Deficits

Financial analyst Paul Quinn noted that Apollo's issue was with City Football Group's financial health, not Abu Dhabi itself. Three weeks ago, Apollo agreed to take a minority stake in Mubadala Capital, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund chaired by Sheikh Mansour and run by City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. This conflicting signal highlights the complex relationship between the investor and the club's operations.

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Quinn emphasized that City Football Group needed the capital because it was not self-funding, despite the on-field strength of the first team. The group's pre-tax loss widened significantly from 122.2 million dollars to 292.3 million dollars in the last financial year. Manchester City alone produced 694.1 million dollars of the group's 888 million dollars in revenue while running up a 9 million dollar loss.

Reputational Risks and Sponsor Exposure

Bloomberg reported last week that a German lender, Oldenburgische Landesbank, had also pulled out of a different deal. This withdrawal would have allowed the Brazilian club Palmeiras to take a large upfront payment against installments Manchester City were due to pay them. The bank viewed Manchester City as a reputational and financial risk in relation to the signing of midfielder Allan Elias for 32 million dollars with 2 million dollars in add-ons.

The Premier League has announced legal indemnity for CEO Richard Masters, chair Alison Brittain, and three other non-executive directors. This protection is in place in the event that sponsors Etihad and Etisalat sue the league for defamation following the announcement of the club's conviction. The widespread withdrawal of credit from major lenders underscores the severity of the financial and reputational crisis facing the organization.