Apollo Global Management abandons a £1.5billion loan to Manchester City following financial breach rulings, marking a significant reputational and capital risk for the club.

Apollo Global Management has officially abandoned a planned £1.5billion loan to the owner of Manchester City, signaling a severe loss of confidence in the club's financial stability. This decisive move by the US private capital group follows the independent commission ruling that found the club guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules. The withdrawal represents one of the most significant financial repercussions for the club since the controversy began.

Apollo Loan Collapse Details

The collapse of the £1.5billion financing deal occurred in September when Apollo was in the final stages of negotiation with City Football Group. The deal was halted immediately after the commission determined that the club had artificially inflated their financial position by more than £900m over a nine-year period. Apollo, which holds a minority stake in Nottingham Forest and Wrexham, views Manchester City as a substantial financial and reputational risk that no longer warrants such a massive capital injection.

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Broader Lender Reactions

Man City faced additional setbacks earlier this week when German lender Oldenburgische Landesbank pulled out of a separate transaction. That deal would have allowed Brazilian club Palmeiras to receive large upfront payments against installments from midfielder Allan Elias, who signed for £32million plus £2m add-ons. Both Apollo and Oldenburgische Landesbank have cited concerns over the club's standing in the capital markets and the potential damage to their own reputations by association.

Sheikh Mansour Financial Injection

City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan injected £100m into the club in the month following the independent commission ruling. This transfer marks the first tangible evidence that the legal decision is having immediate financial consequences for Abu Dhabi. Despite this influx of cash, financial analyst Paul Quinn noted that Apollo's issue was with City Football Group, not Abu Dhabi itself, emphasizing that the group requires external funding due to widening losses.

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Legal Indemnity for Directors

Premier League clubs voted 18-2 to cover legal expenses for five board directors if sponsors Etihad and Etisalat sue them for defamation. The legal indemnity protects CEO Richard Masters, chair Alison Brittain, and three other non-executive directors. This decision highlights the intense pressure on league governance as they navigate the fallout from the sponsorship contracts linked to the club's ownership.

Appeal Process and Outlook

Manchester City is preparing an appeal against their conviction on the vast majority of 115 charges. If the appeal fails, the club could seek a judicial review at the High Court, though the legal bar is extremely high. To succeed, City would need to demonstrate that the Premier League acted outside its powers or reached an unreasonable conclusion. The capital markets remain skeptical, viewing the appeal process as far from straightforward.