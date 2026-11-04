Prime Video Rankings: Apocalypse Z Overtakes Hungry For No. 1 Spot On November 3 List

The zombie sequel Apocalypse Z dethrones the hippo horror film Hungry to claim the number one spot on Prime Video's US charts, shifting streaming rankings.

Apocalypse Z has officially seized the number one position on Prime Video's United States film rankings as of November 3, 2026. The Spanish zombie sequel displaced the swamp-set horror comedy Hungry, marking a rapid shift in viewer engagement patterns on the streaming platform.

The undead thriller now sits at number three on Prime Video's Top 10 Overall list in the United States. Only The Terminal List and Carrie placed higher overall in the general ranking, demonstrating the strong cross-demographic appeal of the new release. Hungry followed immediately at number four, representing the best showing among films after the zombie sequel took the lead.

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Amazon premiered the title exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories on October 30, 2026. This wide digital rollout allowed the film to climb the charts within days of its global debut. The strategic launch capitalized on the holiday season, driving immediate subscriber interest and rapid growth in viewership numbers.

The Spanish movie continues the narrative established in Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. Director Carles Torrens guides a group of survivors on a critical mission from the Canary Islands to resupply an island refuge. The plot maintains high stakes and tension as the characters navigate a dangerous post-apocalyptic landscape.

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Ángel Agudo is credited with writing the screenplay for this ninety-eight-minute feature. The film ensures continuity with the established lore of the franchise while introducing new survivors to the conflict. Its running time offers a dense, fast-paced experience that resonates with fans of the genre.

The film premiered earlier at the Sitges Film Festival on October 10. This early exposure allowed critics and dedicated fans to preview the content before the wider digital rollout. The festival premiere generated initial buzz that carried over into the streaming release.

Hungry had a strong run prior to the arrival of the zombies, serving as the platform's largest streaming hit on October 28. James Nunn directed the low-budget horror film, which initially captivated audiences with its unique premise. The movie follows holidaymakers who become lost in Louisiana swamplands and must fight for survival against a rampaging hippo.

The hippo horror film has been widely described as a wildly unofficial adaptation of the Hungry Hungry Hippos board game. It started streaming on Prime Video on October 1, after a digital release in June. This earlier launch allowed it to accumulate a dedicated fanbase over several months.

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The transition between these two horror titles was swift and decisive. While Hungry built its audience steadily over time, the zombie sequel achieved rapid growth following its October 30 debut. Both films remain available to stream exclusively with a Prime Video subscription.

Other entries in the top ten included Ali G: Who Iz I? at fifth place, followed by Neagley, Forget Me Never, Love of Your Life, Reacher, and Drive - The Pretenders. These rankings illustrate the diverse range of content competing for subscriber attention during early November 2026.

The back-to-back placement of these two horror films on the daily list underscores the enduring appeal of the genre. Viewers have shown a clear preference for intense, creature-driven narratives, whether they involve undead hordes or aggressive animals in isolated environments.

The competitive landscape of Prime Video content continues to evolve with these shifting rankings. The success of both films highlights the platform's ability to sustain audience interest through varied horror subgenres. Subscribers now have access to two major horror hits driving significant engagement metrics.