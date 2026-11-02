Apocalypse Z: New World Tops Global Prime Video Charts on Halloween Release

The sequel to the Spanish zombie hit dominates Prime Video's global rankings, surpassing major franchises including Harry Potter and new horror releases in 51 countries.

Apocalypse Z: New World has claimed the top spot on the Prime Video Top 10 Movies chart worldwide, emerging as the most popular film on the platform as of November 1. The post-apocalyptic thriller entered the coveted list just two days after its premiere on the streaming service on October 30. This strategic release timed for the Halloween holiday has clearly resonated with international audiences, propelling the Spanish zombie sequel past a slate of established blockbusters and original content.

The film currently ranks as the most-watched movie on Prime Video in 51 countries, demonstrating a massive global reach. It has secured the number one position in 31 of those nations, proving its widespread appeal beyond its domestic market. The data from FlixPatrol indicates that the movie has not only attracted viewers in Europe but has also gained significant traction in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Apocalypse Z Surpasses Harry Potter and Major Streaming Hits

By securing the number one position, Apocalypse Z: New World has displaced several high-profile titles from the top of the charts. It has left behind Sacha Baron Cohen comedy Ali G: Who Iz I?, the Prime Video original romance Love of Your Life, the Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone franchise entry, and the drama We Live in Time. This achievement highlights the intense competition in the streaming space and the ability of a genre film to outperform major studio productions.

In the United States, the post-apocalyptic thriller has also risen to become the most-watched movie on Prime Video. It currently ranks higher than the survival thriller Hungry and the horror franchise entry Scream 7. This success in the US market, one of the largest for streaming services, underscores the universal appeal of the zombie genre and the specific brand of the Apocalypse Z franchise.

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Spanish Zombie Franchise Builds on Previous Critical Success

The success of Apocalypse Z: New World builds directly upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. The first film in the Spanish zombie thriller franchise was also a global streaming hit and remains highly relevant on the platform. As of the latest data, the original movie is currently the 9th most popular movie worldwide on Prime Video, indicating a sustained interest in the series.

The first movie followed Francisco Ortiz's character Manel as he attempted to make his way back to his family while a virus turned Europe into a zombie-infested hellhole. Released in 2024, the original film established the tone and stakes for the universe. The sequel now expands on this narrative, keeping the momentum alive for fans who engaged with the initial storyline two years prior.

Plot Expansion and Safe Haven in the Canary Islands

Apocalypse Z: New World continues the story by introducing new challenges for the surviving characters. The sequel reveals the surprising fate of Manel, a central figure from the first film, adding a layer of intrigue for returning viewers. The plot shifts the setting to the Canary Islands, which are established as the last safe haven for those left alive in a zombie-ridden Europe.

The narrative focuses on a team sent to Madrid to search for supplies. However, the mission does not play out as expected, introducing new dangers and complications for the characters. This expansion of the setting and the deepening of the plot elements serve to drive the story forward while maintaining the tension and horror that defined the original release.

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Production Details and Director Carles Torrens

The franchise is directed by Carles Torrens, who has crafted a consistent visual and thematic style across both entries. The writing credits for the original film go to Ángel Agudo, with production handled by Adrián Guerra. These key creative figures have been instrumental in shaping the identity of the series and ensuring its continuity.

For context, the original Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End has a runtime of 119 minutes and was released on October 4, 2024. It falls under the drama, action, and horror genres, catering to a broad audience seeking intense cinematic experiences. The success of the sequel suggests that viewers are eager for more content from this specific corner of the post-apocalyptic genre on streaming platforms.