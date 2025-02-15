API Attacks on the Rise: Are Organizations Prepared?

A surge in cybersecurity attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs) is leaving organizations struggling to defend themselves. The report highlights the growing threat landscape, the challenges in managing API risk, and the need for robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data.

Organizations are witnessing a surge in cybersecurity attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs), the critical mechanisms that enable software components to communicate and exchange data. While APIs are the foundation of modern software development, facilitating inter-application communication and driving digital transformation, their widespread adoption has broadened the attack surface, making them a prime target for cybercriminals.

A recent survey of over 1,200 IT and cybersecurity leaders in the U.S., U.K., and Germany revealed that 84% of respondents reported experiencing API attacks. However, alarmingly, this rise in attacks coincides with a decline in visibility into API risks, leaving organizations unprepared to defend against these assaults.The average cost to remediate API incidents in the U.S. was a staggering $591,400, reaching a higher average of $832,800 in sectors like financial services. The report highlights that the explosion of intelligent, AI-infused applications further exacerbates the situation by increasing API usage and introducing new vulnerabilities. One major API vulnerability stems from the difficulty in managing the vast number of APIs in use. As companies struggle to keep track of their expanding API portfolios, they inadvertently create openings for attackers to exploit.Accidental leakage of credentials is another significant risk. Developers often hard-code API credentials into code, making them highly vulnerable to accidental disclosure. Once a threat actor gains access to a valid API key, they can inflict rapid damage. Experts emphasize the need for robust security measures to safeguard sensitive data and maintain the integrity of digital infrastructure. This includes establishing a comprehensive API inventory with context-based threat details and detecting API endpoints across the active application landscape. Proactively identifying unexpected changes in the API inventory can help preempt the emergence of vulnerable APIs. Implementing an API gateway, similar to a web application firewall for websites, is also crucial for organizations relying on APIs as part of their service offering. Moreover, maintaining good visibility across the digital ecosystem, including both internal APIs and external services, is essential for effective API security





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

API Security Cyber Attacks Application Programming Interfaces Cybersecurity Threats Data Breaches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

API Security Under Siege: Rising Attacks and Shrinking VisibilityOrganizations are facing a surge in cybersecurity attacks targeting application programming interfaces (APIs), leaving them vulnerable to significant financial and operational losses. The increasing use of APIs in modern software development has expanded the attack surface, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

Read more »

Australia Probes Rise in Antisemitic Attacks, Suspects Paid ActorsAustralian authorities are investigating a surge in antisemitic attacks, suspecting organized criminal elements behind some incidents. Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw revealed probes into 15 serious allegations, including whether overseas actors are paying local criminals to carry out acts of hate. The investigation also examines potential online radicalization of young people.

Read more »

Australia Police Investigate Rise in Antisemitic AttacksAustralian Federal Police are investigating a surge in antisemitic attacks, suspecting organized criminals may be involved. Commissioner Reece Kershaw says detectives are looking into potential overseas funding, payment methods like cryptocurrency, and the role of online radicalization in motivating young people.

Read more »

High-Rise Art: The Rise of Rope-Assisted GraffitiThis article delves into the burgeoning trend of rope-assisted graffiti in New York City, profiling two prominent practitioners, XSM and QZAR, and their daring nighttime escapades. It explores their motivations, techniques, and the growing community of artists who are pushing the boundaries of street art.

Read more »

UCSD Trump Tariff simulation: Wages would rise, but prices would rise higherAva Kershner is a Multimedia Journalist and Producer at ABC 10News.

Read more »

From DIY Jersey Hacks to NFL Fashion: Kristin Juszczyk's Rise and Rise of Off SeasonKristin Juszczyk's journey from repurposing jerseys into a thriving fashion brand, Off Season, exemplifies the power of persistence, creativity, and strategic collaboration.

Read more »