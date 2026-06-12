APEX Best Awards 2026: Top Airlines Worldwide and in Europe Revealed

The APEX Best Awards 2026 highlight global and European airlines excelling in cabin service, entertainment, food, seat comfort, and WiFi. Korean Air, Emirates, Qatar Airways, EVA Air, and Delta lead globally, while Virgin Atlantic, KLM, and Turkish Airlines top Europe.

The latest APEX Best Awards for 2026 have unveiled the world's leading airlines across multiple categories, setting new benchmarks for passenger experience. From exquisite cabin service to state-of-the-art entertainment systems, carriers worldwide are elevating air travel to unprecedented heights.

This year's winners showcase excellence in seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and WiFi, with regional distinctions highlighting the best in Europe and globally. Korean Air takes the crown for Best Cabin Service globally, a testament to its longstanding reputation for attentive and professional crew.

The South Korean flag carrier has consistently been recognized by Skytrax with a five-star certification, and its safety record has improved remarkably in recent years, now ranking as the eighth safest airline in the world. Korean Air's cabin crew are known for their meticulous attention to detail, from warm welcomes to personalized assistance throughout the flight, ensuring passengers feel valued and comfortable. Emirates dominates the Best Entertainment category, offering up to 6,500 channels on its award-winning in-flight system.

Passengers can enjoy a vast library of over 600 international films in 50 languages, along with weather, news, sports, music, radio, and podcasts. The airline's commitment to entertainment ensures that long-haul flights become immersive experiences, with content curated to suit diverse tastes. Emirates also provides high-quality noise-canceling headphones and large personal screens, making its entertainment offering a standout feature. Qatar Airways wins Best Food and Beverage globally, with meals crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, in-season ingredients.

First Class passengers can indulge in dishes like Alaskan crab meat cannelloni and lobster, while Business and Economy classes also enjoy gourmet menus. The airline's dedication to culinary excellence extends to its wine selection, with sommelier-curated pairings. Qatar Airways also boasts the best WiFi in the Middle East region, ensuring connectivity throughout the journey. EVA Air of Taiwan is recognized for Best Seat Comfort, a category where it pioneers Premium Economy since 1992.

The airline's seats are designed for maximum comfort across all cabins, with ample legroom, adjustable headrests, and quality padding. Skytrax has rated EVA Air as a five-star airline, and passenger reviews consistently praise the comfortable seating, especially in Premium Economy, where the seat pitch exceeds industry standards. Delta Air Lines wins Best WiFi globally, thanks to its fast, free T-Mobile-powered connectivity across nearly 1,200 aircraft, more than any other US carrier.

Delta's Connected Onboard Platform enables seamless streaming, browsing, and messaging, transforming in-flight productivity and entertainment. Passengers can use WiFi for everything from work emails to video calls, making Delta a leader in digital connectivity. In Europe, Virgin Atlantic Airways is named Best Overall Airline, a recognition of its consistent quality and innovation.

The British carrier, founded by Sir Richard Branson in 1984, connects over 200 cities worldwide and has been voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for nine consecutive years. Virgin Atlantic's cabin service, entertainment, and seat comfort all contribute to its top ranking. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines wins Best Cabin Service in Europe, with crew known for going the extra mile.

Even on short flights, KLM serves snacks and drinks, and on longer European routes, fresh sandwiches are provided. The airline offers bassinets and child-friendly entertainment, making it a family-friendly choice. Turkish Airlines takes Best Entertainment in Europe, with a music collection featuring over 2,000 artists and a wide array of movies and children's options. Its Planet inflight entertainment system ensures passengers never get bored, with regularly updated content.

These awards reflect the evolving demands of air travelers, who now expect more from their flying experience. Airlines are investing heavily in cabin interiors, crew training, and digital services to meet these expectations. The APEX Best Awards 2026 highlight carriers that excel in specific areas, helping passengers make informed choices for their next journey. Whether it's Korean Air's impeccable service, Emirates' vast entertainment, or Delta's reliable WiFi, these airlines set the standard for excellence in the skies





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airlines APEX Awards Cabin Service Entertainment Seat Comfort

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lady Lava Leads 2026 Caribbean Music Awards Nominations with Nine NodsThe 2026 Caribbean Music Awards nominations are out, with Trinidadian star Lady Lava topping the list with nine nominations. The awards expand genre recognition with new categories like Dennery, Zess, Konpa, and French Caribbean, while last year's Brooklyn ceremony featured major performances.

Read more »

Sylvia Rhone to Receive Ultimate Icon Award at 2026 BET AwardsPioneering music executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2026 BET Awards. The show, which likes to call itself 'Culture's Biggest Night,' will broadcast live on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Druski is set to host the show, which will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Read more »

Tow Car Awards 2026: BMW 530e Touring Takes Overall CrownThe BMW 530e Touring, a plug-in hybrid estate, was named the Tow Car of the Year 2026, marking a shift in car recommendations for caravanners. Experts now consider hybrids as the better option, even more so than fully electric cars.

Read more »

Predicting the Contenders for the 78th Emmy Awards in 2026An analysis of the top contenders and predictions for the 78th Emmy Awards, highlighting Nick Offerman and standout series like Half Man.

Read more »