APD investigates overnight tire slashings, urges residents to review security video

The Austin Police Department is investigating a string of tire slashings in the southeast area.

The Austin Police Department is investigating a string of tire slashings in the southeast area. ALSO| What's next for Shane James after guilty verdict in Austin?

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said they have not identified a suspect, and it's unclear whether these incidents are connected. Now investigators are asking residents to look through their security cameras for suspicious activity.

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"It could be anything that just appears suspicious. That could be something as simple as somebody walking by looking at a vehicle or scoping out the area, or trying door handles, anything suspicious, you know, it. As I said, at this time, we don't really have investigative leads, so any bit of information can help us," said APD detective Marcin Niedzielski. Park in locations visible to neighbors or security cameras.

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Check your tires before driving, particularly if your vehicle was parked overnight. We appreciate everyone who takes the time to review the footage, share information, and look out for their neighbors. Our goal is to identify the person responsible and put a stop to these incidents," said Niedzielski. The Lower Colorado River Authority has opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams to move floodwaters from the Llano River downstream into Lake Travis.

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