APD Chief: Man killed in police shooting pointed gun at officers

Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case called for a “broader conversation” on gun violence during a second press conference discussing the east Anchorage officer-involved shooting on May 19.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case called for a “broader conversation” on gun violence during a second press conference discussing the east Anchorage In recounting the events of the day, Case said the first call on the incident came in around 12:03 a.m. Callers reported hearing gunfire and described the man involved,Case said it is not known to the APD if McCord was intoxicated or if he was unhoused.

Case has not had any conversation with his family. When officers arrived on scene, McCord was sitting on the side of the road at the intersection of Bragaw Street near Reka Drive, Case said. Body cam footage shows McCord get up and walk into the middle of Bragaw. The first commands the officers gave him are apparently inaudible on the body-cam footage.

“You also hear one of the officers, who was the primary communicator, giving commands, very clear commands, to the subject, and at one point, one of the commands is ‘Drop it. I don’t want to shoot you. Drop it,’” Case said. The officers could tell McCord had a handgun in his right hand.

McCord eventually stopped and faced the officers. While it was only for a few seconds, Case said officers need to process information and act quickly in that amount of time. Case reported McCord eventually put his hand with the gun in the air and, in the span of about another two seconds, pointed it at the officers, which was the action that prompted three officers to open fire on him.

The time from when the officers exited their vehicles to when they opened fire was about 20 seconds, Case said.

“These types of calls that happen in this timeframe, there’s just simply not time to allow the kinds of things that we just wish could’ve happened, which is, ‘do we have MIT? Do we have time to negotiate,’” he said.

“This is an individual who’s walking into the roadway with a gun. ” Case said he thinks there needs to be a broader conversation on gun violence in the wake of multiple officer-involved shootings. He believes the prevention of further officer-involved shootings can only be achieved with multiple members of the community working together to change the circumstances that lead to shootings.

Stakeholders Case wants to see involved in the conversation should be teachers, families of those shot, faith-based leaders and medical staff, among others.

“The question shouldn’t be just ‘what is the police department doing about this? ’ It’s really the broader conversation of who are we sitting down at the table with and how do we look and respond to these incidents on a much broader perspective. ” “There’s only so much can do in a 20-second call, and it’s ‘what are we doing as a community? ’ that’s broader.

” Case also said “behavioral health,” including substance abuse, often plays a role in influencing the situations that cause an OIS.

“If you watch the video, you can clearly see the behavior in a lot of these videos, something’s happening there,” Case said. “We can see a crisis happening in front of us. ”on May 22 as Jacob Jones, Justin Miller and Alexander Roman.

When asked for comment on the fact that Jones has been involved in three previous officer-involved shootings, he said it can, in part, be attributed to the fact that there are only 25 people on staff during the hours of the day when shootings are two-thirds more likely to take place.

“Our K9 handlers are short in number, there is only seven of them that are out in the street across over seven days a week, so generally we only have one or two of them on at a time, and they do not have an obligation to go to calls like the rest of patrol,” he said. “ available more than the smaller group of 25 people.

He’s even a smaller subset of that, and we ask him, in the position that he’s in, to be available and respond to these high-risk calls. ” When asked if he had any comment for people who might question why the Office of Special Prosecutions has not determined that an officer committed homicide in an OIS, he said it is not a statistical anomaly, but evidence that the APD does not commit unjustified homicide.

“I would be shocked and devastated and ashamed if one of my officers was prosecuted for an unclassified felony of killing someone in the line of duty,” Case said. “We train them better than that, we expect better of them than that, so I don’t think it’s a statistical anomaly at all.

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