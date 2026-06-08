Apartment hub with 100-plus units is eyed in San Jose near SAP Center

The plans for the eight-story apartment building suggest the developers aim to use provisions of SB 330 that are designed to expedite the city’s review process.

SAN JOSE — A mid-rise apartment building with well over 100 units could sprout on a San Jose site near SAP Center, according to city planning department documents.

The residential hub, at 945 W. Julian St. in San Jose, would replace a house and an office that now occupy the property, the planning files show. The development would produce 136 apartments at the corner of Julian and Morrison Avenue, in the city’s Garden-Alameda neighborhood.

A group of individuals headed up by a person identified as Anthony Ho is leading the development efforts, the planning documents show.in recent years, the 249-unit Diridon West apartment building at the corner of Stockton Avenue and Julian Street. The project plans for the eight-story apartment building suggest the developers aim to use provisions of SB 330 that are designed to expedite the city’s review process.

The housing development would consist of 28 studios, each 360 square feet; 54 one-bedroom apartments, each 490 square feet; and 54 two-bedroom units, each 730 square feet. The proposal is preliminary, which means the ultimate vision for the project could be different than what is being floated at present. The development site is just under a half-acre in size.





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