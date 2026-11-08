Apartment Fire Near Old St. Augustine Road Displaces 11 Residents and Damages 12 Units

An apartment fire near Old St. Augustine Road damaged 12 units and displaced 11 residents, with one person evaluated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter transported for precaution. Firefighters responded to heavy flames intensified by an ignited propane tank, rescuing pets and retrieving medications, while the cause remains under investigation.

An apartment fire off Old St. Augustine Road left 11 residents displaced and damaged 12 units, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Kelsie Lisner had moved into her apartment in July.

She and her boyfriend are now without a home, and Lisner is staying with her sister while they figure out what comes next. Lisner said she woke to banging on her door and people yelling that there was a fire.

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“In that moment, that’s when banging on my door happened and yelling, ‘Get out, there’s a fire,’” she said. She grabbed her dog but couldn’t get her cat out before leaving. She said she later saw smoke coming through her bathroom vent. JFRD said firefighters encountered heavy flames spreading across multiple floors when they arrived.

A propane tank on a second-floor balcony also ignited, intensifying the fire. Crews called a second alarm and dispatched 35 units, bringing the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters rescued multiple pets and returned to affected apartments to retrieve residents’ essential medications, JFRD said. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was transported as a precaution.

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Lisner said she was later told her apartment was “sopping wet” and smelled of smoke. She described it as a total loss.

“Once I was told yesterday that it was a total loss, that’s when denial was kind of leaving and everything else in the stages of grief followed suit,” she said. JFRD’s Facebook post did not identify the cause of the fire. News4JAX has asked the department for additional information and are still waiting to hear back. Lisner’s coworkers started a GoFundMe to help replace her belongings.

The fundraiser says everything in the apartment was ruined and that donations will help her piece together a lifetime of belongings and memories. As of Saturday, it had raised $1,220 from 16 donations.

“The community has been nothing short of a blessing,” Lisner said. She added that if the fundraiser exceeds its goal, she hopes to help other residents affected by the fire.