Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Aurora, Illinois, Injuring Three

A section of an apartment building in Aurora, Illinois, collapsed onto a busy street on November 11, 2026, injuring three people who are expected to make full recoveries. The incident involved a portion of the roof and exterior wall falling, which forced a passing car to swerve. Officials evacuated the building and conducted a controlled collapse to remove structurally unsound debris, while investigators review surveillance footage to determine the cause.

A portion of an apartment building collapse d onto the street, injuring three in Aurora, Ill. , on Nov. 11, 2026. Three people sustained minor injuries during the collapse and are expected to “make a full recovery,” officials said, without providing additional information on their location at the time of the destruction.

Dozens of cars had been traveling along the adjacent Broadway street that houses several restaurants and stores in the popular downtown section of the city. A car had pulled out of a street parking spot and begun driving away as a portion of the building fell into its path along the street, forcing the driver to swerve out of harm’s way.

Also read Aurora building partially collapses, closing downtown intersection

The building was evacuated as a precaution and crews performed a controlled collapse using “targeted water operations” to remove “structurally unsound” portions of the building. City officials closed down the streets outside the building until it was deemed structurally sound and the scaffolding was repaired. A cause of the collapse was not known but investigators pointed to the surveillance video that captured the roof of the building falling, taking the exterior wall and scaffolding with it.

A large chunk of the upper floor and roof was missing in aftermath photos provided by the city that showed the complete destruction left behind by the collapse. The collapse took down part of an exterior wall and a scaffolding structure, crashing the debris onto the street. A cloud of dust envelops the streets of Aurora, Ill. , after a building collapse.

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Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 11, 2026. Initial evidence from the scene did not link Wednesday’s collapse to a similar incident at the same address in 2025, where a part of the building’s brick facade fell onto the nearby train tracks.

The historic building – built in 1904 – was mostly empty, consisting of vacant apartments with only one store, a barber shop, currently operating on the first floor, according to property records viewed by The Post. Wednesday’s collapse came three and a half hours after a three-story apartment building fell in Flatbush, Brooklyn.killed eight people – including two children –The doomed New York building had separated from the rest of the structure, falling into an excavated construction pit. as city officials vacated three neighboring buildings until engineers determined if they were structurally sound to house people again.inspectors discovered violations at the construction site next door, including inadequate overhead protection such as netting and sheds to shield neighboring buildings.

A portion of an apartment building collapsed onto the street, injuring three in Aurora, Ill. , on Nov. 11, 2026. The collapse took down part of an exterior wall and a scaffolding structure, crashing the debris onto the street. A cloud of dust envelops the streets of Aurora, Ill.

, after a building collapse. Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Brooklyn, NY, on Nov. 11, 2026.