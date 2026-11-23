Apani has acquired the assets of Keel Labs, taking control of the O'Neill brand to leverage its 75-year history in surfing and technical gear. Authentic founder Jamie Salter highlighted the brand's credibility and global presence across 95 countries, while licensing agreements for core U.S. apparel will transfer to Ethos Brands in 2028.

Apani Puts Cotton First After Buying Keel Labs' Assets “O’Neill is one of the original names in action and outdoor sports. The O’Neill family helped build the sport of surfing, and generations of consumers have grown up with the brand,” said Jamie Salter, founder and executive chairman of Authentic.

“That kind of credibility is earned and gives us a lot to build on. We know this space, we have strong partners around the world, and our platform brings more ways to grow theOver the past 75 years O’Neill has become known as a pioneer in the creation of Neoprene wetsuits as well as other technical gear for surf, snow and daily life.

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La Jolla Group will continue as O’Neill’s licensee for core apparel categories in the U.S. through the end of 2027, when the license will be transferred to Ethos Brands, starting in 2028. O’Neill has a presence in 95 countries through 26 licensing partners across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include wetsuits, sportswear, swimwear, snow and technical outerwear, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.

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