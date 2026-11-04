AP vs KenPom Preseason College Basketball Rankings Reveal Major Discrepancies

Comparing human polls and analytics models for the November 1 college basketball preseason shows huge splits on Kansas and Alabama. See which teams are ranked higher by computers versus voters.

Analysis of the college basketball preseason rankings released on November 1 reveals significant divergence between human voters and advanced analytics models. The AP Poll, the Coaches Poll, KenPom, and TeamRankings produced widely varying predictions for the upcoming season. These disparities highlight the complex nature of evaluating team strength before any games are played.

Human Voters Agree On Top Three Teams

The AP Poll and Coaches Poll show strong consensus on the elite tier of college basketball. Both human ranking bodies place the Florida Gators at the number one spot and the Duke Blue Devils at number two. The Illinois Fighting Illini round out the top three in both polls, while also securing the fourth position in the analytics models. This alignment suggests clear confidence in these three programs among all evaluators.

Also read The Most Interesting Results From College Basketball’s Opening Night

Kansas Jayhawks Face Unusual Rankings Gap

The Kansas Jayhawks occupy a unique position where human voters and data models disagree sharply. Voters placed Kansas at number seventeen in the AP Poll and tied for eighteenth in the Coaches Poll. In contrast, KenPom ranked the Jayhawks fifth and TeamRankings placed them sixth. This creates a notable gap as neither human poll ranks Kansas inside the top fifteen.

Analysts find this computer-heavy ranking surprising for a historically dominant program. The data models prioritize recent statistical performance metrics over historical prestige. This shift indicates a change in how evaluators weight program legacy against current analytical strength.

Advertisement

Iowa State And Alabama Data Model Support

Iowa State and Alabama demonstrate another area of major disagreement between voters and algorithms. The Cyclones enter the season ranked eighteenth by the AP and tied for fourteenth with the coaches. Despite their status as a two seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the computer models place them higher. KenPom ranks Iowa State sixth and TeamRankings places them eleventh.

KenPom projects the Iowa State defense to be the second-best unit in the country. This specific statistical projection drives their high ranking. Alabama also receives more favorable treatment from the models than the human polls. Alabama sits at twentieth in the AP Poll and tied for eighteenth in the Coaches Poll. KenPom ranks the Crimson Tide ninth while TeamRankings places them sixteenth.

The discrepancy for Alabama stems from offensive projections. KenPom anticipates Alabama will field the nation's fourth-best offense. This offensive potential boosts their computational ranking significantly above human expectations. Houston also appears in this group of teams with higher data-model ratings.

Previous Season Predictions Show Model Limitations

Recent historical data illustrates why these preseason disagreements warrant careful attention. Vanderbilt finished the previous season with a twenty-seven and nine record. They earned a number five seed and won an NCAA Tournament game. Despite this success, KenPom ranked the Commodores nineteenth in the preseason. AP voters effectively placed them thirty-sixth. This showed that human voters initially underestimated their performance.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Baylor Bears illustrate the risk of trusting data models too blindly. KenPom ranked Baylor seventeenth in the preseason. The Bears finished the season with a seventeen and seventeen record. They missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. This outcome demonstrates that high statistical rankings do not guarantee tournament success.

St. John's provides a third perspective on ranking accuracy. The Red Storm started the previous season four and three. They were initially ranked sixteenth by KenPom but fifth by the AP. The team finished thirty-seven with a Sweet Sixteen appearance. This trajectory showed that the initial voter optimism was ultimately more accurate than the cautious computer projection.

Creighton Highlights Downside Of Human Overconfidence

The Creighton Bluejays represent a case where human voters overestimated a team. The AP Poll ranked Creighton twenty-third in the preseason. KenPom was much more conservative, placing them forty-first. The Bluejays finished the season sixteen and eighteen. They missed the NCAA Tournament entirely. They played in the College Basketball Crown instead. This result suggests that the AP voters were overly optimistic about their chances.

These conflicting rankings create a compelling narrative for the college basketball season. Fans and analysts must now watch how these preseason opinions evolve. The comparison between human intuition and algorithmic prediction continues to evolve. Tracking these disagreements offers deeper insight into team potential. The full rankings from November 1 provide a baseline for this ongoing debate.