AP Poll: Democrats Gain Youth and Hispanic Support as Trump Opposition Drives 2026 Midterm Voter Shifts

A comprehensive AP analysis of 80,000 voters reveals significant shifts in the 2026 midterm landscape, with young and Hispanic demographics moving away from the GOP despite Trump's previous gains.

A comprehensive Associated Press Voter Poll conducted just after the November 3, 2026, midterm elections confirms that Republicans have significantly lost ground with key demographics in the Trump coalition. The survey of 80,000 registered voters across all 50 states shows young voters and Hispanics are increasingly backing Democratic House candidates, marking a clear departure from the support President Donald Trump secured in 2024. This shift underscores a growing national trend where voter motivation centers heavily on opposition to the President rather than traditional partisan loyalty.

Young voters under the age of 30 are the most dramatic example of this realignment, with approximately seven in ten reporting they supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. This represents a sharp decline from the 2024 presidential election, where the youngest demographic was nearly evenly split between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The data suggests that enthusiasm for the Republican Party has cooled among these constituents, even among those who previously aligned with the current President.

Also read Morning Consult Poll Shows Trump Disapproval at New Low Before Midterms

Hispanic voters, another critical component of the Republican electoral base, also show a reduction in support for congressional candidates. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters reported backing the Republican candidate in their local House race, a notable drop from the four in ten who supported Trump two years ago. Conversely, about six in ten Hispanic voters stated they voted for the Democratic candidate, signaling a tangible erosion of the party's hold on this influential demographic bloc.

The survey finds that about four in ten voters explicitly wanted to express opposition to Trump through their vote for Congress, a sentiment particularly pronounced among younger demographics. Most voters under 30 indicated their vote was cast to signal dissatisfaction with the President's leadership and policies. In contrast, just under two in ten voters reported wanting to express support for the president, while roughly four in ten stated that Trump was not a primary factor in their decision-making process.

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Despite the anti-Trump sentiment driving many voters, the overall political landscape remains nuanced. About six in ten voters disapprove of how Trump is handling the presidency, and a similar proportion believe he places higher priority on his personal interests than on the country's interests. However, the Democratic Party is not significantly more popular among U.S. voters than the Republican Party. Just under half of voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, while about four in ten view the GOP positively, indicating that dissatisfaction with leadership is not translating into total partisan switching.

A significant portion of the electorate is calling for Congress to assume a more robust role in checking the presidency. The survey suggests that voters widely believe the legislative branch is failing to provide adequate oversight of the executive branch. Roughly seven in ten voters state that Congress is doing not enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency, a dissatisfaction that spans party lines with the vast majority of independents and about four in ten Republicans agreeing with this assessment.

Voters expressed specific alarm over the high cost of gasoline and food, which remain persistent economic pressures affecting their ballots. When asked to identify the most pressing challenges facing the nation, most voters cited either the economy or the state of democracy as their top concern. The cost of living and government corruption weigh heavily on the minds of many Americans as they cast their ballots, with about four in ten voters identifying the economy as the top issue and roughly three in ten citing the state of democracy.

While Democrats hold a slight advantage over Republicans on several major issues, including the economy and government corruption, the political divide is not absolute. About half of U.S. voters said government corruption and the cost of living were crucial to their vote for Congress. Most voters who said government corruption was crucial for their vote supported the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, while about eight in ten voters who said the state of democracy was the top issue supported the Democrat.

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The survey reflects deep unhappiness with both the president and the legislative body. About three-quarters of voters disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, indicating a broad desire for the institution to act more forcefully as a co-equal branch of government. Only about two in ten respondents believe Congress is doing about the right amount of work to balance presidential power, while roughly one in ten feel the legislature is doing too much.

Young voters, in particular, show heightened anger about the state of the country, with about half reporting they are angry compared to one-third of voters ages 65 and older. This generational gap in political sentiment highlights the challenges Republicans face in maintaining their electoral coalition. The data suggests that the current political environment is defined less by strong partisan loyalty and more by specific grievances regarding leadership and economic conditions.

The AP Voter Poll was conducted by SSRS for The Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, NBC News, and Versant. The survey blends probability-based and non-probability-based interviews with registered voters in all 50 states. Data collection occurred from October 19 to November 3 in Alaska and from October 22 to November 3 in all other states, capturing voter sentiment at the close of the 2026 midterm cycle.