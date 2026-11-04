AP Voter Poll: Democrats Reclaim Key Demographics in 2026 Midterms

The AP Voter Poll reveals a sharp Democratic resurgence among young, Hispanic, and Black voters in the 2026 midterms, reversing Trump's 2024 gains across critical demographics.

The AP Voter Poll indicates that Democratic candidates achieved substantial gains among pivotal demographic groups during the 2026 midterm elections. This shift effectively reversed many of the electoral advantages President Donald Trump secured with the traditional Democratic coalition in the 2024 presidential election.

Young Voters Swing Left in Midterms

The sweeping survey of more than 100,000 voters across all 50 states showed that voters under 30 swung sharply toward the left. Democratic candidates' performance among this age group far exceeded the support they received from Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 AP VoteCast survey. Approximately seven in ten voters under 30 nationally supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race, while about three in ten voted for the Republican. This represents a dramatic change from 2024 when the youngest voters were roughly split between Trump and Harris.

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Most first-time midterm voters, who tend to be younger, also largely backed the Democratic candidate. Although only about one in ten voters in the 2026 national electorate are under 30, limiting the overall numerical impact, their political sentiment was intense. About half of young voters reported being angry about the state of the country, compared to one-third of those aged 65 and older. Additionally, six in ten voters under 30 cited opposition to Trump as a primary reason for their House vote.

Hispanic Voters Return to Democratic Column

Republican prospects with Hispanic voters deteriorated significantly in 2026, erasing most or all of the ground gained in 2024. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters backed the Republican in their local U.S. House race, down from roughly four in ten who supported Trump two years prior. Conversely, about six in ten Hispanic voters nationally chose the Democratic candidate for the House. This trend was visible in the Texas Senate race where Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton. The poll showed roughly six in ten Hispanic voters in Texas supported Talarico, while only about three in ten voted for Paxton.

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Even in Florida, where Republican Senator Ashley Moody narrowly won reelection, less than half of Hispanic voters supported her. This stands in contrast to 2024 when Trump definitively won this demographic group. The data suggests that the Republican party's recent inroads into the Hispanic community were not sustainable over the midterm cycle.

Black Men Shift Away From Republicans

Inroads made by Republicans with Black voters in the previous election cycle appear to have been fleeting. Only about one in ten Black men nationally backed the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race. This is a significant drop from the roughly one-quarter who supported Trump in the last presidential election according to AP VoteCast. Meanwhile, about nine in ten Black voters supported the Democratic House candidate, up from the roughly eight in ten who cast ballots for Harris in 2024.

These demographic shifts played a crucial role in specific major races such as the Georgia governorship. Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected as governor in the state. About nine in ten Black men voted for Bottoms, compared to only about three-quarters who supported Harris in 2024. About nine in ten Black women also supported Bottoms, maintaining the same level of support seen in the previous election. In Florida, Republican Byron Donalds did not replicate similar success with Black voters. About one-quarter of Black men voted for Donalds over Democrat David Jolly, while only about one in ten Black women supported him.

Moderates And Income Levels Drive Results

Many Moderates backed Democratic candidates nationally, citing that Congress was not doing enough to check presidential power. These voters were instrumental in Democratic victories in several key Senate races. Furthermore, inflation caused at least moderate hardship for most voters and their families over the past year. Consequently, voters with a 2025 household income of less than $50,000 shifted away from Republicans compared to 2024 levels. Young voters shifted toward the Democrats in each of the Senate races where the Democratic Party picked up a seat, including Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina.