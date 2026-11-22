Kyle Whittingham's Michigan Wolverines upset UCLA, leaving Utah as college football's last unbeaten team. The Utes stayed No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while BYU climbed to No. 11.

Utah is the last remaining undefeated FBS team. And the Utes have an old friend to thank for that. Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Wolverines upset UCLA 18-16 in triple-overtime on Saturday to give the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Whittingham appeared to have some Utah flashbacks after the game, too, making a Freudian slip during his postgame news conference.

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“First of all, a bunch of guys that have played their last snaps here at Rice-Eccles,” he said before quickly halting and correcting himself. “Rice-Eccles — Big House. I can’t believe I said that. I don’t think I’ve done that in 10 months.

So Big House. ” As they say, old habits die hard. Utah’s status as the final unbeaten team, though, didn’t change the Utes’ standing in the AP Top 25. After pulling away late against TCU for a 38-17 win, the Utes remained at No. 2 in the latest rankings.

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The Utes picked up two additional first-place votes this week, bringing their total to 12, but still trail No. 1 Georgia by a wide margin. As for BYU … the Cougars benefited from losses by two top-10 teams to move up one spot to No. 11 despite a scare against Kansas. But, as Whittingham and the Wolverines showed, a scare is better than a loss.

BYU was ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week. Those rankings will be released Tuesday. The Big 12 has five teams ranked: No. 2 Utah, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 16 Arizona, and No. 17 Houston.

AP Top 25 Georgia Utah Notre Dame Miami Alabama Texas Tennessee UCLA Wake Forest Texas Tech Indiana BYU Iowa Oregon USC Arizona Houston Louisville Oklahoma Florida Liberty Boise State Ole Miss Missouri Ohio State Others receiving votes: New Mexico 95, Nebraska 90, UTSA 75, Kentucky 62, Washington 39, Louisiana Tech 31, North Dakota State 25, Toledo 22, Oklahoma State 12, Auburn 10, Air Force 7, Duke 2