The AP Top 25 college football poll has BYU and Indiana moving back into the top 10, while Wake Forest earns its highest ranking in program history at No. 7.

The AP Top 25 has BYU and Indiana moving back into the top 10 and Wake Forest earning its highest ranking in program history at No. 7.

Alabama dropped seven spots to No. 13 after losing 30-23 to archrival Auburn . The Crimson Tide’s tumble allowed No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Wake Forest and No. 8 Texas Tech each to move up a spot. Previously, Wake Forest’s highest ranking was No. 8, achieved last week. No. 9 BYU moved up two spots and No. 10 Indiana one after UCLA’s 45-10 loss to Southern California dropped the Bruins five spots to No. 15.

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No. 1 Georgia , No. 2 Utah , No. 3 Notre Dame , No. 4 Miami and No. 5 Texas all held onto their spots after solid wins over the weekend. See what to look for this season on the road to the College Football Playoff and follow live analysis below. Here’s what to know: AP Top 25 rankings By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS 1. Georgia 2.