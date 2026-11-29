Iowa climbed in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, but is the College Football Playoff committee going to follow suit?

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Landyn van Kekerix celebrates with teammates after a play Nov. 27, 2026 during a Big Ten football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect We're about to get some really interesting answers in the next few days as to whether the College Football Playoff committee watched games during the final week of the regular season and is willing to change and adapt, or if they are set in their ways.to receive an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. It's up in the air, and trusting the committee is as stressful as it gets, but there is a path for Iowa.choice to send Iowa through is logical and right.

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It was expected to see the Hawkeyes climb in the rankings due to Oregon, Alabama, and UCLA all losing. The question was just how far Iowa would climb and how far teams would fall. The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll are out, and boy, do they tell us a story. The Hawkeyes lead the way in the clustered debate among them, USC, and Alabama, which are No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.