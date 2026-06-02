AP: Seahawks and linebacker Derick Hall working toward a 3-year, $42 million extension

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Derick Hall are working toward a three-year contract extension.

Derick Hall #58 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with fans after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Derick Hall are working toward a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The contract carries a $42 million base, and Hall could earn as much as $46.9 million in a deal that could keep him in Seattle through the 2029 season.

He had two sacks in the Super Bowl after getting two in the regular season. Seahawks signed veteran edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. Hall returning for the next few seasons, and the addition of Fowler, helps to offset the loss of edge rusher Boye Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. Hall also became the second member of his draft class to agree to a new contract with the Seahawks this offseason.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 draft, has not signed an extension with the Seahawks. Seattle picked up his option for the 2027 season. A 16-year-old boy is dead after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Federal Way Monday night. When Rick Grossman moved to the Pride Place apartments, he thought he had found a safe home in a welcoming neighborhood.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Parkland boy who was shot and killed after being robbed of a necklace, authorities saiAn Arlington police officer who was arrested for investigation of possession of child pornography and was out on bail was arrested again for violating the condiCity officials said 75 single-adult pallet home units will soon open in the neighborhood, with an open house scheduled for Sunday.





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