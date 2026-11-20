Michael Graczyk ends 45-year career with a detailed account of Reinaldo Dennes' controversial execution, marking the end of an era for AP capital punishment coverage in Texas.

Michael Graczyk, a veteran criminal justice reporter for the Associated Press, is retiring on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, following a 45-year career that included witnessing nearly 500 lethal injections in Texas. His final assignment involved documenting the execution of Reinaldo Dennes at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a process marked by significant procedural delays and inmate distress.

The Execution Delay and Medical Challenges

The proceedings began at 6 p.m. on Thursday when Graczyk and other witnesses entered the reception office of the century-old prison facility. Witnesses waited until approximately 6:20 p.m. without movement, indicating the execution team was struggling to administer the lethal dose. Texas prison officials later confirmed that technicians faced repeated unsuccessful attempts to locate suitable veins in Dennes' arms for the intravenous needles.

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Spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez stated that after numerous failed attempts, technicians eventually located a vein in Dennes' left foot and another on the left side of his neck. These alternative injection sites, while compliant with prison system procedures, have been utilized in previous executions but remain relatively rare. Hernandez also suggested that Dennes may have been feigning pain, noting that he complained about sensations in areas where no injections were attempted.

Dennes' Distressing Final Moments

Despite the initial indications of resistance, Dennes appeared docile when led into the execution chamber 30 minutes later. He sat with his eyes closed and head tilted toward the ceiling in his white prison garb, showing no disheveled clothing or additional head restraints that would indicate a physical struggle. However, his final statement to Warden John Graves quickly revealed severe physical distress and emotional turmoil.

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When asked for a final statement, Dennes spoke of being blessed by the love of God the Father, expressing hope that his family would understand this great gift. He then spent nearly three minutes repeatedly moaning and crying out, "Take me father! Take me into your arms! Take me father!" His cries were occasionally interspersed with obscenities and grunts.

Dennes specifically complained that his right leg was "killing me," likening the intense sensation to a severe cramp. This dramatic display of physical agony stood out starkly from the various reactions Graczyk had documented over decades, ranging from foreign language prayers to jokes, with Dennes exhibiting a level of distress rarely seen in capital punishment proceedings.

A Career Spanning Decades of Capital Punishment

Graczyk has chronicled more than 400 executions as a criminal justice reporter in Texas since 1983, covering the state's complex relationship with the death penalty. He described becoming accustomed to the routine of the procedure, though he remained reticent to describe any execution as truly routine. His presence at the Huntsville Unit on July 31, 2018, marked the culmination of a long-standing professional dedication to documenting the legal and human aspects of capital punishment.

The detailed account of Reinaldo Dennes' execution serves as a poignant final entry in Graczyk's extensive archive of capital punishment coverage. The incident highlighted the ongoing medical and procedural challenges inherent in lethal injection protocols, particularly when standard intravenous access is difficult to establish. As Graczyk concludes his tenure, his reporting provides a critical historical record of the methods and human costs associated with Texas executions.

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The controversy surrounding Dennes' final moments, including the use of alternative injection sites and the reported physical distress, underscores the ongoing debates regarding the humane administration of the death penalty. Graczyk's retirement marks the end of an era for direct witness reporting on these state-sanctioned deaths, leaving a substantial body of work that details the evolution of execution practices in Texas over the last forty-five years.