AP Poll: Democrats Sweep Young and Hispanic Voters as GOP Loses Trump Coalition in Midterms

The AP Voter Poll reveals a significant shift in the 2026 midterm landscape, with young voters rejecting House Republicans and nearly half of Americans driven by opposition to President Trump.

A major political realignment has unfolded in the United States as fresh polling data confirms that the Republican Party has lost critical ground with young and Hispanic voters in the 2026 midterm elections. The Associated Press Voter Poll indicates that the winning coalition President Donald Trump assembled in 2024 is fracturing, with significant numbers of these demographics shifting their support to Democratic House candidates. This erosion of the Republican base presents a stark contrast to the party's performance two years ago and suggests a fundamental shift in the American political landscape.

The survey, which sampled approximately 80,000 voters across all 50 states, reveals a decisive swing among younger Americans. Approximately seven in ten voters under the age of 30 state that they supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. This figure stands in sharp contrast to the 2024 presidential election, where the same demographic was nearly evenly split between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Young voters now make up about one in ten of the total electorate, yet their dissatisfaction with current leadership is profound and distinct from older generations.

Also read NYT Poll Shows Democratic Gains in Key 2026 Midterm Races

Anger and dissatisfaction are driving this generational shift. About half of these young voters report feeling angry about the direction of the country, a sentiment shared by only one-third of voters aged 65 and older. The data suggests this younger cohort is not merely swinging toward the opposition but is actively rejecting the Republican Party establishment. Their voting patterns indicate a clear desire for radical change rather than incremental adjustments to existing policies, marking a significant departure from the status quo.

Hispanic voters have also moved away from the Republican Party, though the shift is slightly less dramatic than among the youth. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters say they backed the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race, compared to roughly 4 in 10 who voted for Trump two years ago. About 6 in 10 Hispanic voters nationally say they voted for the Democratic candidate, with about 7 in 10 citing that Trump's policies worsened economic conditions. This loss of Hispanic support threatens the durability of the GOP's recent electoral successes.

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While Trump did not appear on the midterm ballot, his presence heavily influenced voter decisions. About four in ten voters explicitly stated they cast their ballots to express opposition to the president. Just under two in ten voters wanted to express support, while roughly four in ten said he was not a factor. Anti-Trump sentiment is particularly concentrated among younger voters, with most under 30 citing their vote as a direct expression of dissatisfaction with his leadership style and priorities.

Voter opinions on the president's conduct remain largely negative. About six in ten disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling the presidency, and a similar proportion believe he places higher priority on his personal interests than the country's. These figures indicate that the president's approval ratings are weighing heavily on congressional races, effectively transforming local elections into referendums on national leadership and the executive branch.

Voters across the political spectrum are demanding that Congress take a more forceful role in checking the power of the executive branch. Roughly seven in ten voters say Congress is doing not enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency, while only about two in ten believe it is doing the about right amount. This dissatisfaction is not confined to Democrats; the vast majority of independents and about four in ten Republicans agree that the legislative branch is failing in its constitutional duty.

The survey reflects deep unhappiness with both the administration and the legislative body. About three-quarters of voters disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, signaling widespread frustration with the legislative body's performance. This suggests voters are looking for representatives who will aggressively oversee the administration rather than collaborate passively. Accountability and institutional strength have emerged as key themes for the electorate.

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Concerns about democracy and corruption are now rivaling the economy as top issues for voters. About four in ten voters identify the economy as the top issue, with specific alarm expressed over the high cost of gasoline and food. However, roughly three in ten voters cite the state of democracy as their primary concern. Only about one in ten name immigration or healthcare, and few name foreign policy or crime.

The intersection of economic hardship and political integrity is reshaping voter loyalty. About half of U.S. voters said government corruption and the cost of living were crucial factors in their vote for Congress, surpassing the importance of immigration enforcement. Most voters who considered government corruption crucial to their vote supported the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, while about four in ten voted for the Republican candidate.

Although the Democratic Party holds a slight advantage on issues like the economy and corruption, the survey notes that the two parties remain nearly equal in overall popularity. Just under half of voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, while about four in ten view the GOP positively. This tight race suggests that local issues and individual candidate traits may ultimately determine the outcome despite the national trends.