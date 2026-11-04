Democrats Win Congress as Trump Policies and Inflation Drive 2026 Midterm Upset

An AP Voter Poll reveals why Democrats swept House and Senate majorities in the 2026 midterm elections, citing inflation, corruption concerns, and voter fatigue with Donald Trump.

The American public delivered a decisive verdict in the 2026 midterm elections, handing both the House of Representatives and the Senate to Democrats after more than a decade of Republican control. According to the AP Voter Poll conducted across all fifty states, this sweeping political shift was driven by a convergence of economic anxiety, dissatisfaction with leadership integrity, and widespread exhaustion regarding Donald Trump's influence on national politics.

Stubborn inflation driven by an ongoing conflict with Iran made it impossible for Republican candidates to hide from financial strain. Voters could see the impact clearly in their receipts from grocery stores and gasoline stations. The financial blow of an auto repair or a utility bill after a sweltering summer was inescapable for many households nationwide.

Also read AP Poll: Democrats Sweep Young and Hispanic Voters as GOP Loses Trump Coalition in Midterms

Even in traditional Republican strongholds such as Texas, the drag caused by inflation helped Democrats significantly. About two in ten Texas voters said inflation had imposed severe hardship on them and their family. Approximately three-quarters of this group backed Democrat James Talarico for the Senate, while roughly six in ten voters who experienced moderate hardship also supported him.

That same pattern repeated in state after state across the country. Nationally, voters who said they were very concerned about everyday costs, including groceries, healthcare, and gas, overwhelmingly said they voted for the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. This trend indicates that personal financial struggles were a primary motivator for shifting political allegiance away from the GOP during this election cycle.

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But it was not just the inflation itself that mattered to the electorate. Voters nationwide pinned the blame on Republican leadership for his tariffs, his war on Iran, and his unfulfilled campaign promise two years ago to bring down prices. Asked about the impact of Trump's policies, about two-thirds of voters nationwide said they had made the economy worse. Out of this group, about eight in ten said they backed the Democratic candidate.

Corruption was a major concern for the voting public as well. More than half of voters nationally said government corruption was crucial for their vote for Congress. That figure was slightly higher than the share who said the cost of living was crucial, a striking finding in a year when about six in ten voters said they were personally very concerned about the cost of food and groceries.

Meanwhile, despite Republicans' suggestion that voters cared little about Trump making more than one billion dollars last year from meme coins and cryptocurrency, most voters saw Trump as obsessed with his own interests. Ultimately, about two-thirds of voters said Trump does not have the right priorities, and the overwhelming majority of these voters supported Democratic House candidates.

Trump endorsed Republicans who turned off voters, and that put areas that were once safely with the GOP at risk. After Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina died in July, the president chose the late senator's sister, Darline Graham, to fill his seat. The new Senator Graham then promptly decided to seek election and struggled on foreign policy questions that were once her brother's forte.

About six in ten voters in the South Carolina Senate race said she lacked the experience to serve in the Senate. During the Texas Republican primary, Trump ultimately backed the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, over its sitting senator, John Cornyn. Paxton was scandal-ridden and had been impeached but not convicted. About two-thirds of Texas Senate voters said he lacked the character to be a senator.

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The president prized loyalty in Republican candidates, which hurt Republican candidates in many states. In North Carolina, as in several other states, about six in ten voters said the state's Republican Senate nominee, Michael Whatley, was too supportive of Trump. They chose former Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for the Senate instead.

In Ohio, Amy Acton defeated Trump ally Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor race, ending a twenty-year Republican hold on the office. This victory highlighted the risks Republicans faced when endorsing candidates perceived as lacking experience or character. Abdul El-Sayed also made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate in Michigan.

Despite the Democratic victories, the electorate did not offer an unconditional endorsement of the party itself. About seven in ten voters said Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances for the presidency, including about four in ten Republicans. Roughly two in ten voters indicated that neither major party was better equipped to handle key issues such as foreign policy, healthcare, taxes, and immigration.

An even larger share expressed skepticism that either party would effectively address government corruption or artificial intelligence regulation. Only about half of voters held a somewhat or strongly favorable view of the Democratic Party, compared to approximately four in ten who viewed the GOP positively. In key races, voters prioritized needed change over established experience, favoring Democrats who promised reform over incumbents like Susan Collins in Maine.