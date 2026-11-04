Trump Poll Shows Voter Exhaustion Over Inflation and Corruption Ahead of Midterms

An AP Voter Poll reveals midterm voters blame Trump for inflation and corruption, driving support to Democrats despite general dissatisfaction with both parties.

A comprehensive AP Voter Poll surveying midterm voters across all fifty states indicates that most Americans are exhausted and exasperated by Donald Trump after more than a decade at the center of U.S. politics. The president's failure to deliver on key promises, particularly his vows to tame inflation which has worsened instead, clearly weighed on his fellow Republicans during Tuesday's midterm elections for the House and the Senate. This widespread dissatisfaction has created a significant headwind for the Republican Party, as voters increasingly view the administration's economic record negatively.

The polling shows that voters generally saw Trump as being more focused on his own fortune and gold-leafed existence than their needs. He suggested in a Tuesday evening interview with Fox News Channel that Democrats fought hard and that the Republican base didn't like the candidates he had endorsed because some of his picks were not fully loyal to him. However, the data reveals that voters pinned the blame on Trump for his tariffs, his war in Iran, and his unfulfilled campaign promise two years ago to bring down prices.

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Nationally, about two-thirds of voters said they had made the economy worse due to Trump's policies. Out of this group, about eight in ten said they backed the Democratic candidate. It was impossible for GOP candidates to hide from inflation, as voters could see it clearly in their receipts from grocery stores and gasoline stations. The financial blow of an auto repair or a utility bill after a sweltering summer was inescapable for households nationwide.

Even in Republican strongholds such as Texas, the drag caused by inflation helped Democrats. About two in ten Texas voters said inflation had imposed severe hardship on them and their family, and about three-quarters of this group backed Democrat James Talarico for the Senate. An additional six in ten voters, roughly, said inflation had led to moderate hardship, and Talarico won the majority of these voters too.

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That same pattern repeated in state after state. Nationally, voters who said they were very concerned about everyday costs, including groceries, healthcare, and gas, overwhelmingly said they voted for the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. This economic pressure served as a primary driver for shifting voter allegiances away from the incumbent party leadership. The results demonstrate that economic anxiety transcended traditional partisan divides, forcing many conservative-leaning voters to reconsider their support.

More than half of voters nationally said government corruption was crucial for their vote for Congress. That was a little higher than the share who said the cost of living was crucial, a striking finding in a year when about six in ten voters said they were personally very concerned about the cost of food and groceries. Despite Republicans' suggestion that voters cared little about Trump making more than one billion dollars last year from meme coins and cryptocurrency, most voters saw Trump as obsessed with his own interests.

During his second term, Trump solicited donations from powerful companies to build his desired White House ballroom after having surprised the country by rapidly demolishing what had been the building's East Wing. That tenor set at the top spilled over into business deals for his family and other deals by his associates involving pardons and federal policies. Ultimately, about two-thirds of voters said Trump does not have the right priorities, and the overwhelming majority of these voters supported Democratic House candidates.

For much of the past two years, Trump acted on his own while much of the Republican-controlled House and Senate barely objected to his whims. He laid off federal workers, imposed sweeping new tariffs, launched the war with Iran, remodeled Washington in gold paint, threatened the Federal Reserve, the Kennedy Center, and the Smithsonian Institution, and bullied a bevy of longtime allies. Voters made it clear that they want more congressional oversight in response to these actions.

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About seven in ten voters said Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances for the presidency, including about four in ten Republicans. This sentiment sets a serious bar for Democrats who won back the Senate and the House. The poll contains a serious note of caution for Democrats, as many voters dislike the party and their edge on key issues such as the economy is relatively slim.

Despite Democrats' victories, voters did not deliver a ringing endorsement of the party as the whole. Many voters expressed frustration with both parties, noting that on the economy, foreign policy, healthcare, taxes, and immigration, roughly two in ten voters said neither party was better equipped to handle these issues. An even larger share of voters said neither party would be better at addressing government corruption or artificial intelligence.

Those skeptical voters generally broke for Democrats, driven less by enthusiasm for the Democratic platform and more by a desire to check executive power and address economic hardships. This complex voter landscape suggests that while the political tide turned against Trump's immediate circle, the underlying trust in institutional governance remains fragile and highly conditional on future performance. The incoming Democratic majority will face immense pressure to demonstrate tangible oversight capabilities to retain this fragile coalition.