AP Investigation: Tough-love boarding schools shift focus to adopted children

An Associated Press investigation reveals that boarding schools known for tough-love methods are increasingly targeting adopted children, who make up 25-40% of residents in such programs, raising concerns about trauma and abuse.

An Associated Press investigation has uncovered that a network of tough-love boarding schools , long known for targeting rebellious teenagers, is now focusing on a new and vulnerable population: adopted children .

These facilities, which employ strict discipline and behavioral modification techniques, have seen a surge in enrollment from adoptive families seeking help for children struggling with attachment issues or behavioral problems. According to the AP review, adoptees now account for an estimated 25 to 40 percent of residents in such residential treatment programs, a statistic that raises concerns among child welfare experts about the appropriateness of these methods for children who may have experienced trauma or loss.

The investigation reveals that some of these boarding schools use confrontational therapy, isolation, and physical restraint, practices that have been criticized by mental health professionals as potentially harmful for adopted children. Many adoptees, particularly those adopted from foster care or orphanages, have histories of neglect, abuse, or institutionalization, making them more susceptible to re-traumatization in harsh disciplinary environments. The businesses, often marketed as transformative programs, have faced lawsuits and complaints alleging abuse, yet continue to operate with little oversight.

The AP found that state licensing and accreditation standards vary widely, allowing some facilities to evade scrutiny. Child advocates argue that adopted kids have unique needs that are not addressed by one-size-fits-all boot camp models. They call for more therapeutic approaches that focus on building trust and addressing underlying trauma. Parents, desperate for solutions, sometimes turn to these programs without fully understanding the risks.

The AP investigation highlights the need for greater regulation and transparency in the residential treatment industry, as well as better support systems for adoptive families. The findings underscore a broader issue: the gap between the demand for specialized care for adopted children and the availability of evidence-based, trauma-informed services





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