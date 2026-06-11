AP Investigation: Child Separations Resurface, Adoptees Targeted in Troubled Teen Programs, Soaring Energy Costs

A comprehensive Associated Press investigation reveals three key issues: the re-separation of migrant children despite a federal court order, the targeting of adopted children by controversial boarding schools, and the broken promise of lower electricity bills leading to unaffordable utility costs in coal-dependent regions.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge's order to reunite them.

The investigation found that the practice of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border did not end with the initial controversy but has persisted in certain cases, raising concerns about compliance with court mandates and the lasting trauma inflicted on children and families. This issue highlights ongoing challenges in immigration enforcement and the humanitarian impact of border policies.

The same investigation also uncovered that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has shifted its focus to a new demographic: adopted children. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of residents in these residential treatment facilities. This raises questions about the treatment of adopted youth and whether these programs, which have faced scrutiny for their methods, are appropriate for vulnerable populations.

Additionally, the investigation examined the failure of former President Donald Trump's promise to cut electricity bills. In states like West Virginia, utility costs have risen, with some residents facing bills that exceed rent or mortgage payments. The state's reliance on coal-fired power plants contributes to higher costs, contradicting campaign rhetoric and underscoring the complexity of energy policy and its effect on household finances





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Family Separation Immigration Adopted Children Tough-Love Schools Residential Treatment Electricity Bills Energy Costs West Virginia Coal Trump Administration

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