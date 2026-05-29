AP Investigation: Adopted Kids Overrepresented in Residential Treatment Centers

An AP probe reveals that adopted children make up a disproportionate number of youth in residential treatment facilities, often operated by tough-love boarding schools. The investigation highlights systemic failures in care and regulation.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that adopted children are disproportionately placed in residential treatment centers, often run by businesses that market tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers.

The investigation found that adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of youth in such facilities, despite representing only a small fraction of the general child population. Experts say that adopted children face unique psychological challenges, including attachment issues and trauma from early life experiences, which can lead to behaviors that parents and institutions struggle to manage.

The AP reviewed thousands of pages of documents, including court records, state inspection reports, and internal company emails, painting a troubling picture of a system that sometimes prioritizes profit over care. The investigation spotlighted a specific company known for its rigid, confrontational approach to discipline, which has expanded its focus from troubled teens to adopted children with behavioral issues. Former residents and their families described harsh conditions, including solitary confinement, excessive physical restraint, and inadequate mental health support.

In some cases, children were sent to these centers after their adoptive parents felt they had exhausted other options, only to find that the centers exacerbated their problems. State regulators often failed to enforce standards, and some facilities operated with minimal oversight, leading to allegations of abuse and neglect. Child welfare advocates argue that the reliance on residential treatment for adopted children reflects broader failures in the adoption and mental health systems.

Adoptive parents frequently lack access to affordable, evidence-based therapies and support services, leaving them with few alternatives when their children exhibit severe behavioral issues. The AP investigation calls into question the ethics of facilities that market themselves as solutions while delivering outcomes that can cause further harm. As the demand for residential treatment continues to grow, the findings underscore the urgent need for reform, including better training for parents, increased funding for community-based services, and stricter regulation of the industry





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adopted Children Residential Treatment AP Investigation Abuse Oversight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Companies That Adopted AI Agents Alarmed to Discover They're Botching Incredibly Important TasksAn estimated 40 percent of AI agentic programs will collapse due to poor risk controls, as the tools are capable of inflicting massive harm.

Read more »

Teacher Accused of Murdering and Sexually Abusing Adopted Baby BoyJamie Varley, a 37-year-old teacher, has been accused of murdering and sexually abusing a 13-month-old baby boy, Preston Davey, whom he and his boyfriend were trying to adopt. The trial is ongoing at Preston Crown Court, with both Varley and his boyfriend, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, denying the charges against them.

Read more »

Dog confused as she's returned to shelter she was adopted from 12 years agoThe person surrendering the senior dog, Lola, claimed the owner gave her away, unable to care for her due to 'medical reasons.'

Read more »

Brad Pitt's Adopted Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt Drops Actor's Last NameBrad Pitt's adopted son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to drop the actor's last name, joining several of his siblings in distancing themselves from the Pitt name. Maddox, 24, requested to legally remove 'Pitt' from his surname on Thursday, changing his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie, and listed his reason as 'personal.' This move comes after his sister Shiloh's, 20, legal name change last year, and his other sisters Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, have also informally dropped the name.

Read more »