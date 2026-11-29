Alabama and UCLA drop out of the top 10 after Rivalry Week defeats. Georgia, Utah, and Miami maintain top four spots while new teams challenge for rankings.

When The Associated Press releases its Top 25 poll on Sunday, the upper echelon of college football rankings is expected to remain largely unchanged, but significant shuffling is anticipated in the top ten following the results of Rivalry Week. The top five teams, led by the national champions and consistent contenders, have secured their positions through decisive performances over the past weekend. However, the losses suffered by two of the highest-ranked programs have created immediate volatility for the rest of the elite group.

Top Five Stability After Decisive Weekend Wins

Georgia holds the number one spot after delivering a lopsided victory, confirming their status as the premier team in the sport. Following closely is Utah at number two, who also posted a dominant win to solidify their high ranking. Notre Dame sits at number three and Miami at number four, with both teams securing substantial victories that demonstrated their strength against tough opponents. Texas rounds out the top five at number five, earning a workmanlike win over their in-state rival Texas A&M to maintain their standing in the elite tier.

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Alabama and UCLA Plunged by Rivalry Defeats

The most dramatic shifts occur after Alabama and UCLA suffered defeats in their respective rivalry games on Saturday. Alabama, ranked number six, fell to a 30-23 decision against Auburn at home, a result that was particularly shocking given that Auburn entered the contest as a 14 and a half point underdog. This loss marks the third defeat of the Crimson Tide season and effectively knocks them out of the top ten, placing them on the bubble for College Football Playoff inclusion.

Similarly, UCLA, ranked number ten, endured a harsh 45-10 defeat at the hands of rival Southern California. This loss follows a grueling triple-overtime matchup against Michigan the previous week and is expected to cause a significant drop in the rankings. The combined effect of these losses creates immediate vacancies at the top of the list, allowing other teams to climb.

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Rankings Shifts and Promotions for Rising Teams

The openings created by the Alabama and UCLA losses are expected to be filled by teams that performed well over the weekend. Tennessee, currently ranked number seven, recorded a solid win and is positioned for a promotion into the top tier. Wake Forest, at number eight, and Texas Tech, at number nine, also secured strong victories that should elevate them in the poll.

Further down the rankings, BYU, Indiana, and Iowa, currently at numbers eleven, twelve, and thirteen respectively, are poised to move up. Additionally, Oregon's 33-27 double-overtime loss to Washington opens the door for USC, Arizona, and Houston, currently ranked at numbers fifteen, sixteen, and seventeen, to rise in the standings. These movements reflect the highly competitive nature of the current college football season.

Lower Ranked Teams Fight for Top 25 Spots

While the top ten experiences significant turnover, the lower half of the Top 25 is also in flux due to losses by Louisville and Missouri, who were ranked at numbers eighteen and twenty-four. These defeats create opportunities for teams like New Mexico, UTSA, and Kentucky to enter the rankings.

New Mexico, sitting at ten wins and two losses, previously held a spot in the November polls and recently defeated Air Force 42-19 to secure home field advantage for the Mountain West championship game. UTSA, also at ten and two, secured its third straight win by beating UAB 19-17 on the road, ensuring a spot in the American Conference title game. Kentucky, bouncing back from three consecutive losses, defeated in-state rival Louisville 24-21 on a walk-off field goal, making them a strong candidate to re-enter the rankings.