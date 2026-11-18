The blue wave reached Alaska’s shores Tuesday evening as the Associated Press called Alaska’s Senate race for Former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola, unseating Republican Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The blue wave reached Alaska’s shores Tuesday evening as the Associated Press called Alaska’s Senate race for former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola, unseating Republican incumbent Sen.

Dan Sullivan. MORE: Full Alaska election results The vote as of Tuesday’s newest batch was 144,302 for Peltola and 131,844 for Sullivan. Peltola holds 50.12% of the vote, above the crucial 50% threshold needed to win Alaska’s Senate seat outright without needing a ranked choice runoff tabulation on Wednesday. This will be Peltola’s first term as a U.S. Senator and her second time getting elected to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Also read Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Seat, Defeats Republican Dan Sullivan

In a statement released minutes after the race was called by the AP, Peltola said that Alaska has taken “a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first. ” “From Juneau to Utqiagvik, the message from Alaskans is clear: the status quo in DC is not working for Alaska,” Peltola stated.

The latest batch shows that a total of 290,003 have voted in the election , a record for midterm elections and the seventh-highest voter turnout in state history. Her margins are more than double the votes held by Dan J. Sullivan, the Petersburg man with the same name as the incumbent.

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A New York Times article alleged the campaign was behind installing the candidate, a claim she has denied involvement in but told Alaska’s News Source she “ honestly no idea ” if it anyone in her campaign was part of the conspiracy. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit asking the state “not certify any election result that may be impacted by voter confusion. ” An outcome of voter confusion, the DOJ argued, was an outcome where Sen.

Sullivan did not win or lost in a margin where the Petersburg Sullivan could make the candidate win. That case was thrown out Nov. 1. The Sullivan campaign said before the race was called Tuesday afternoon that it would not comment until all ballots have been counted. A Peltola campaign spokesperson said over the weekend that statement or interview possibilities could be returned after all votes are counted.

The Alaska win for Democrats turns all six of the Cook Political Report’s swing states blue, and is the last Senate race that has been called. Alaska’s U.S. House Race between Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, and Bill Hill, I, has also not been called yet. Democrats will control the Senate in the next Congress.

As of publication, 56 Democrats, including Peltola, will be in the chamber. With the Vice President, progressives needed only 51 to hold the majority. The election has not yet been certified. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com