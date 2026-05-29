Aoun, Rubio discuss ceasefire as Israel presses Lebanon invasion

The Israeli advance came as the US hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in Washington to pursue a US-brokered plan to forge peace between the two countries.

The Israeli advance came as the US hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in Washington to pursue a US-brokered plan to forge peace between the two countries.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed the situation in Lebanon, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the invading Israeli forces crossed Lebanon's Litani River. During the call on Friday, according to a Lebanese presidency statement, Aoun stressed "the need to exert all possible efforts to reach a ceasefire", describing it as "the essential entry point toward any further steps" and "a necessary path to create the appropriate conditions for addressing various pending issues and matters" as Israel stepped up attacks, forcing thousands of Lebanese residents to flee.

For his part, Rubio reaffirmed "the US administration's commitment to continuing its efforts to uphold the outcomes of previous Washington meetings," the presidency said. The US secretary of state also reiterated Washington's support for "Lebanon's stability, independence, sovereignty over all its territory, and its natural and full right to self-determination.

" Meanwhile, during a visit to the Israel-Lebanon border, Netanyahu said troops had pushed even further, past the Litani River that cuts east-west around 30 km into southern Lebanon. "Our forces have crossed the Litani and advanced to controlling positions," Netanyahu said in remarks to military personnel, according to excerpts released by his office. "We are operating in Beirut, in the Bekaa , across the entire width of the front, and are dealing Hezbollah a crushing blow.

"US threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsUS threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsIsrael has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the United States. The latest escalation comes after Netanyahu said on May 25 that he had instructed the military to “intensify operations” in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has also continued to launch attacks against Israeli forces, saying it is responding to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. The Israeli advance came as the US military hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in Washington to pursue a US-brokered plan to forge peace between the two countries.east and its capital, Beirut, killing more than 3,200 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry. Israel says 23 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed over the same period.

US threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsUS threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsItaly seized late mafia boss Messina Denaro's assets worth $232MTrump threatened or attacked 15 countries during his presidency: CNN





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