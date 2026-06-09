AOTW: Two years, two major injuries, one unforgettable season for Dimond footballer

In 2024, she became a state champion. But in 2026, it's her journey back to the pitch that will be remembered for years to come.

“It’s your anger. That’s your superpower ... I mean, you used to run like you were angry at the grass. ” Those words come from fictional kitman Nathan Shelley, a phrase he told to a famously aggressive Roy Kent as he spurred Richmond players to motivate them ahead of a important game.

This past season in Anchorage, a Dimond High School soccer player found her motivation, at least for a time, in that same vein. For the Lynx’s Zophia Lucero, 2026 was a chance to expel nearly 730 days of pure frustration. Rage she acquired after watching her last two years in the sports world end with a trip to the emergency room beginning shortly after her sophomore season.

“I was getting ready to leave for a tournament and we had one more practice. I just remember the ball coming in front of my foot and as I stepped, my whole foot just rolled off the ball and I just felt four quick pops,” she said.

“I wasn’t able to get up at all, and that’s when I knew something was wrong. ”“I had to do for like two weeks, every day. That was so hard for me,” she recalled.

“It was literally like hell. I cried every day. It was horrible. But then things finally got better.

”“The start of senior year, I decided to try out for flag football and then I tore my Achilles. ”“It was her second day back, and they were just doing agility drills. And she called me and she said ‘Dad, you need to come down. ’ I got there and her friends were around her and she said it felt like somebody stepped on her, but there was nobody behind her.

” “We were in the doctor’s office and I remember the doctor did a test where he squeezes the calf and you’re supposed to get a reaction out of your foot and it wasn’t moving,” he said. ”He looked at me with this stone cold face. My heart just sunk in that moment. ” Before turning 18, Zophia was now facing another daunting recovery cycle rarely seen by athletes her age.

According to the, girls who play soccer have the highest ACL injury rate among female team sports with 68 cases per 100,000 athlete-exposures, while participation in soccer and basketball teams accounts for 70% of female ACL injuries. Other sources had Achilles injuries happening at a even smaller rate, with female athletes accounting for less than 1 to 3 injuries per 100,000 adolescents annually according to the “The doctors said it doesn’t really happen to young athletes, especially strong athletes like this,” Will said.

“We see this in older athletes, but young, strong athletes, no, it doesn’t happen. ” Frustrated and and now bedridden for weeks, Zophia’s was left staring at her bed room ceiling with more questions than answers.

“After the Achilles surgery, honestly, I didn’t know who I was. Without a sport, I didn’t know what defined me. ” “It’s mentally challenging for anybody, let alone someone who’s identified themselves through a sport after that’s been removed,” he said.

“That was the biggest question, ‘who am I? ’”“It was tough for me because what haven’t I told her in that first year of recovery with the ACL that she hasn’t heard now with an Achilles? ” he said.

“It was challenging for me on the day-to-day to try to balance that out and support her and at the same time support myself. “Being a dad and seeing your child suffer and seeing them in tears and not having the right words because they’ve heard it all is a little discouraging at times, but you kind of find a way to give them the love that they need. ” “He’s always there to like listen,” Zophia added.

“It’s nice to hear new thoughts and fresh words to like bring me back to being okay. Once you’re in that hole, you kind of just stay there, so having somebody to help you get out of it’s really important. ” For Zophia, that love grew her confidence enough to tell the man who had coached and mentored her that those days might be over.

“I remember when she told me, we were at a movie theater and said ‘Dad, look at this paper that I wrote,” Will said. “I’m reading it and halfway through she’s like ‘You know, after all these injuries, I decided to hang up the boots and I’m done with sports. ’ I was just like ‘right now, before a movie’s gonna start, like what?

’ “I had to collect myself and just be a dad and make sure that coach hat never came on. She brought it to my attention with such joy and courage. It’s difficult to be the coach’s daughter, but she saw me as her dad and she looked at me for support and she got it. I love her unconditionally.

” Zophia, now back at school and walking in and out of a large brace, entered her last year at Dimond thinking it would be all about the classroom.

“She was pretty much done after the last two seasons and then a state cup in Fairbanks happened. She was like ‘Dad, I’m going to play, my friends want me to play. I’m like, are you sure? She’s like yeah.

So I said all right.

“Driving back from Fairbanks, she said ‘Dad, I’m falling back in love with the game. ’ I was like, oh my gosh. Like it all organically happened on its own. ” Back from her trip to the interior, Zophia says her teammates, along with that pent up frustration from the doctors office, ultimately led her back to the pitch.

“I think like those saying you can’t play till now had me go ‘why don’t I just mess around and find out,” she said. “I’m really just like YOLO . Why would I want to sit there when I could just be playing? And if I get hurt, I get hurt.

” From there, Zophia returned to the practice field, trying out for a Lynx squad where she was the only returning senior who had seen significant minutes on varsity.

“The freshmen, they don’t know who she was. They just know Zophia, it’s coach’s daughter. Once she stepped on the field, they realized who she really was and what she brought,” Will said.

“For me, it was just like seeing her engage with those people, with those other players and just how they looked up to her. This game is the only game that respect is given by what you do and who you are on the field, right? And the second she stepped on, everybody knew like ‘oh, okay, that’s Zofia, that’s Zo. ’ To see that as a coach really is gratifying.

” “It was definitely funny, reconnecting with my team because they’re all really young and so they’re really silly,” Zophia said.

“It really pushed me every day to go to practice, not just to kick a ball around, but for the social part. ” For those first couple days, Will said the hardest part was drawing the line between father and bench boss. Especially as his daughter, with each slip or fall, worked to gain back her own confidence.

“She got out there and she just looked like she didn’t skip a beat. There was a couple of times where she stepped on the ball, my heart just sank, but I just couldn’t react because I’m not the type of person that shows favoritism just because she’s my child,” He said.

“She’s walked into the doors of Dimond and she’s a student athlete and I’m a coach teacher, right? I’ve never been one to show any kind of favoritism. ” “I played with a knee brace for a long time and that sucked because it’s just a big blocky piece of metal on your knee. I was so scared for the longest time to play without it.

But then, I don’t know what happened. I just woke up one day and I was just like ‘let’s just like try without it,” Zophia said.

“It started from there when I just got over that mental hump of like ‘I am okay, it is gonna be okay. ” That momentum carried over to her final campaign as the season began, where on paper, the year was more of what has been expected from Dimond over the last decade.in the state semifinals. Zophia was subbed out late in the game, officially bringing her days as a player to end.

“I could have quit so many times throughout the season, but I was just like, I’ve already come so far, quitting’s not an option anymore,” Zophia said. “I’m happy even though we didn’t win. I’m still blessed with like the people and the new connections that I’ve made on the team,” she said.

“Friendships are better than a win any day. ”For Will, it’s come with unforgettable memories.

“Our senior night didn’t really pan out the way it was suppose to. I had a last minute like ‘what are we going to do? ’ I can’t not have something special for seniors, especially it being my daughter,” Will said.

“So it ended up being a parents versus players game. It being her graduation weekend, my son was here, her stepbrother was here, her stepsister was here and so we got out there and played.

“It was probably the best moment aside from them being born that I went through because my son and I were on the same team and we were playing against her. I didn’t think about her injuries, I saw her as a player. ” It has also led to some future clarity. With her diploma in hand, Zophia says the next step is a trip to Texas, where she plans to study sports medicine.

“I just want to help people because I know how it feels to be really low and no one deserves to go through that alone,” she said. “I want to be there to help and let them know that it will be alright. ” “She’s very in tune with other people’s feelings and she’s very compassionate. I think there’s a lot of good things in her tool bag as far as being someone that’s going to help in that profession.

I think it’s going to really help her to really understand people,” Will said.

“When I say it’s mental, it really is mental. You’re gonna get beat down, you’re gonna have really bad days and you’ll have better days. It comes down to how much you want it in the end,” she said.

“I really think anyone can do it. It shouldn’t stop you from doing what you want. ”Driver involved in deadly late night Anchorage crash charged with manslaughterUPDATE: Tudor reopened after four-vehicle collision‘It’s like Yoda and Luke’: As one Alaskan ninja ages, another is just beginning his ascent907 Sports: Introducing the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026





AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dimond Girls Soccer Dimond High School Dimond Soccer Will Lucero Alaska Soccer ACL Achilles Dimond Lady Lynx A. J. Dimond High School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chief: Edgewater is safer because of lessons learned in 2024 shootoutTwo years after a shootout at Edgewater Park’s beach house the chief of the Metroparks Police Department believes the lessons learned from that chaotic night made the park safer.

Read more »

Tanner Bibee Earns First Win of 2024 in 6-0 Guardians ShutoutIn a blowout victory over the Texas Rangers, Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee secured his first win of the season after a winless streak of 13 starts. The 27‑year‑old allowed only three hits in eight innings and was supported by a solid pitching effort that capped a historic shutout on the road. The Guardians' offense added a home run from Rocchio and a double from Ramirez, while the Rangers struggled to score.

Read more »

Apple reintroduces the AI-powered Siri it announced at WWDC 2024At WWDC 2026, Apple resurrected its AI-powered voice assistant, now named Siri AI.

Read more »

Two Illinois men face felony charges in armed robbery, homicide at Detroit-area homeProsecutors allege the suspects robbed a home in Warren, Michigan, killing two people in December 2024.

Read more »