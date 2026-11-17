Three wrestlers from the same program in the same graduating class all signed to the NCAA Division I level last week at the South Anchorage High School Auditorium.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaska high school athlete committing to the NCAA Division I level is always to be celebrated as a an example of hard work, dedication and academic success.

The South Anchorage Wrestling program tripled down on the milestone achievement in a unprecedented signing for the school, sport and state. Three grapplers from the same program in the same graduating class all signed to the highest level in college wrestling last week at the South Anchorage High School Auditorium.

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“It’s special,” Wolverines wrestling coach Randy Hanson said. “It is pretty easy to kind of point at them and say, ‘Look what these guys are doing,’ and all you have to do is follow in their footsteps ... it’s special for their teammates to see. ” Jacob Morris - North Dakota State University Morris was undecided when he won a Junior National Title in Fargo, North Dakota, this summer.

It is safe to say the hometown university liked what they saw in 157-pound champion as Morris officially signed with the DI program last week.

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“I picked NDSU because I think they’re building something special over there,” Morris said. “I think they got an awesome program and I think I have the best chance of getting on the podium at the NCAA’s there. ” Morris is also a two-time Alaska state champion and is on his way to a third this December boasting an undefeated record his senior season.

“I think everyone does their part in it,” Morris said of his and his teammates’ success. “I think even the people who aren’t signing with us today, they have their days and they beat us up. Iron sharpens iron and I think that’s what happens in the room. ” “He’s just a competitor through and through,” coach Hanson said of Morris.

“He doesn’t care when, where, who; he’ll show up and compete. ” Zane Gurlach - Arizona State University Gurlach, originally from Gakona, moved to the Anchorage-area for a more wrestling opportunities - and he made the most of it.

“That was him as a 14-year-old making that decision, which is you don’t see it a lot, he was already thinking about his future as a 14-year-old,” Hanson said of Gurlach. Gurlach landed with Arizona State University, who produced an individual NCAA National Champion in 2024.

“The room is great, I think the potential that they have is really good,“ Gurlach said of ASU. ”I think like the school is great, the degrees are great and then after college, I think I have a lot of potential success in life coming out of there. Also, I really like Arizona, just the state. It’s warm, but there’s a lot of cool desert mountains and stuff to check out.

” Gurlach has put together back-to-back undefeated seasons on his way to two state titles. In 2025, he competed at three different weight classes, going 31-0 with all pins and technical falls.

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“He’s just coachable like the other two, coachable, gritty, works hard, just kind of everything you want in a wrestler in an athlete,” Hanson added. Levi Shivers - Cal Poly State University Shivers, a 145-pound state champion, earned All-American honors at NHSCA Nationals as is taking his talents to Cal Poly State University.

“I went down there in the summer, met with the team, kind of caught the vibe of how everybody was and I instantly kind of knew like those guys were the people I wanted to be with for sure,” Shivers said of his Cal Poly commitment. He also puts the student in student-athlete, boasting an impressive academic resume while planning to study architectural engineering.

“ coachable and just willing to work hard and show up and be consistent and that’s why he’s gotten to where he is,” Hanson said of Shivers. “It wasn’t always easy for him, he didn’t have the early success as a lot of kids do or how Jacob and Zane had, but he just kept showing up and kept working hard and kept asking questions.

” The trio of wrestlers shared the stage one last time as they share each others’ successes.

“I’ve always been rooting for the guys in their corner,” Gurlach said. “And so I think it’s just really awesome that they get to go to these high quality places and it just shows ... you can’t like go far alone, I guess, not to be cliche. ” The ASAA Alaska State Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Dec. 18-19 where the standout stars can add to their legacy at South Anchorage High School. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com