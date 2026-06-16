AOTW: Tri-Valley’s two-sport star Taylor Eddington

Tri-Valley's Taylor Eddington won four events and set a new record at the state track & field meet. She's taking her talents to St. Catherine University to run track and play hockey.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Tri-Valley School in Healy, Alaska, saw fewer than 10 students graduate in the Class of 2026.

“I mean nobody even knows who Tri-Valley is, we’re such a small school, we don’t even have a track” senior Taylor Eddington said. If you aren’t familiar with the K-12 school, allow Eddington to introduce you. She has helped put the school on the map and on the podium at the ASAA state track and field championships last month.

“I guess I have kind of been competing by myself a lot of my high school sports career,” Eddington added. “I have always just kind of been dependent on myself, no matter who is running with me, I need to push myself as hard as a I can. ” Eddington went 4-for-4 at the state track meet, sweeping the 100-meter, 200-meter, 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles against Alaska’s best.as well.

Her time of 43.31 seconds in the 300-meter hurdle prelims beat the state record. ″That’s been my goal this whole season, to break that," Eddington said of the 300m hurdles record that stood for 10 years.

“Every single time I run, I calculate it right off, ‘Okay, I am 0.7 off. ’Eddington is bringing her track spikes to run for St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She will also be bringing her ice skates. Eddington was a star skater for Hockey Club Fairbanks and spent this past winter in Utah playing for a team to gain more exposure as she will be competing in both hockey and track at the college level next year.

″I have always loved hockey so that kind of weight heavier than track," Eddington said of her collegiate decision.

“I am looking forward , I really love hockey, I love the team aspect. “Track stresses me out a lot because it’s so individual, but I really love track too, so it’ll be fun to do hockey and track. ” It’s combined for the two-sport star from Tri-Valley with a talent and drive that simply couldn’t be ignored, no matter where she came from.

“I think it’s a pretty big honor,” Eddington said of representing her school and community. “It’s so amazing to see Tri-Valley, how small we are and how little equipment we have to go and make these huge leaps with all the 4A schools and the big schools. ”





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