Less than 24 hours after handing Dimond a shocking semifinal loss, Colony’s volleyball team found itself on the wrong end of a 3-1 bracket-resetting championship set - setting the stage for a first-to-thirty “if-set” with the title on the line.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - It was shaping up to be an ending all too familiar. Less than 24 hours after handing Dimond a shocking semifinal loss, Colony’s volleyball team found itself on the wrong end of a 3-1 bracket-resetting championship set - setting the stage for a first-to-thirty “if-set” with the title on the line.

That sentence also would have been applicable had it been written one year earlier, and it would have ended with the Lynx’s win in that final set that forced the Knights to settle for second.

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“You don’t want to feel that hurt again,” Colony outside hitter Taylor Passard said. “We know what that felt like, and you don’t want to do that again. ” Sure enough, with Passard leading the way, the Knights managed to flip the script on 2025’s heartbreak at the 2026 ASAA 4A volleyball state championship , downing the Lynx 30-28 in that climactic set to win their first title since 2009.

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“It’s just like, everything that we worked for, it just was put in place,” the sophomore gushed after the win. “With it being the same situation, the 30-game set. ” Passard’s 20 total kills, including six in the final set, helped the Knights upend a Dimond squad that hadn’t lost a match to an Alaskan opponent all season before green-and-black lightning struck twice in less than twenty-four hours.

“It’s just crazy,” the all-tournament team selection said. “With all the seniors we have on this team, we’ve played since we were little, so just getting to do this and playing against an amazing team that we’ve battled since last year in the state championship, it’s a good feeling to go out on. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com