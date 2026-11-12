AOC Suggests Impeaching Supreme Court Justices Over Trump Rulings

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argues the Supreme Court legalized President Trump's actions, implying justices could face impeachment while Republicans warn of partisan lawfare.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated on Wednesday that Democrats are prepared to pursue the impeachment of United States Supreme Court justices. She argued that the high court has effectively legalized President Donald Trump's alleged criminal behavior during his tenure.

Her comments followed the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the midterm elections last week, which gave them control of the House of Representatives. This shift in power sets the stage for aggressive oversight and potential constitutional conflicts with the current administration.

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Ocasio-Cortez Targets Judicial Branch

During an interview with CNN anchor Manu Raju, the New York congresswoman addressed questions about whether Democrats should impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. She explained that there are numerous individuals in the administration who may warrant scrutiny, making it difficult to prioritize the order of operations.

Ocasio-Cortez emphasized that Democrats must follow the evidence wherever it leads. She noted that the incoming Congress will likely issue many subpoenas and launch multiple investigations into various aspects of the executive branch's actions and policies.

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When asked directly about the judiciary, she insisted that all options must remain open. She specifically pointed to the Supreme Court, claiming its rulings have shielded the former president from legal consequences. This marks a significant escalation in rhetoric aimed at the highest court in the land.

Republican Leadership Warns of Lawfare

House Minority Leader-elect Jim Jordan responded to these threats by predicting intense partisan conflict. He stated that the incoming Democratic majority would engage in what he described as lawfare across every congressional committee. Jordan predicted a third impeachment effort and vowed that Democrats would target cabinet members and private sector figures.

Jordan noted that Republicans have already faced hundreds of letters from government entities. He criticized these actions as political harassment rather than legitimate legislative oversight. He argued that the Justice Department had previously clarified that investigations require a legitimate legislative purpose rather than political motivation.

Impact on Legislative Agenda

The anticipated conflict between the House committees and the administration will likely disrupt the standard legislative workflow. Jordan stated that Republicans are committed to pushing back against what they view as baseless attacks. He insisted that the GOP will focus on providing facts and truth to the American people throughout this process.

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Commentator Bill Kristol suggested that Democrats should instead focus on damaging President Trump's poll numbers and reputation. Meanwhile, President Trump announced on Saturday that he ordered the Department of Justice to investigate threatening letters allegedly sent by Democratic leaders to administration officials.

These developments highlight a deepening political divide and a potential crisis for institutional norms. The coming months will test the boundaries of congressional oversight and judicial independence. Observers will watch closely to see if these rhetorical threats materialize into concrete constitutional actions.