Neither has entered the race, but socialist enthusiasm for AOC contrasts with Jon Ossoff’s early advantage in polls and markets.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is leading a push among Democratic Socialists of America members to secure the organization's endorsement for a 2028 presidential run, with 671 sign-ons to a petition.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia holds a narrow advantage in national polling and prediction markets. Neither politician has declared a presidential campaign. Ocasio-Cortez, 37, has left the possibility open, while Ossoff has explicitly said he will not run.

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“My focus is on doing what’s best for people,” the New York congresswoman said when asked about 2028. “I’m less about the horse race. You know, these elections just happened. Let’s get some results for people first, and then we can talk about elections later.