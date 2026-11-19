Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital she is open to a potential 2028 presidential bid and expressed willingness to collaborate with President Donald Trump on issues including healthcare and a stock trading ban, as Democrats prepare to take control of the House.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , told Fox News Digital she hopes to work with President Donald Trump on a stock trading ban and healthcare, while leaving the door open to a potential presidential run. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

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, is leaving the door open to a potential 2028 presidential bid as speculation grows over her political future.

"I think, right now, this election just happened. We got to work on getting results for people," Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital when asked whether she was considering a presidential run in 2028. The self-described democratic socialist also expressed a willingness to work with President Donald Trump on key legislative priorities as Democrats prepare to take control of the House following the 2026 midterm elections.

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PROGRESSIVE ORG LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN URGING AOC TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT WHILE PROGRESSIVES EYE SOCIALIST CANDIDATE Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , Laurel Lee, R-Fla. , and Kat Cammack, R-Fla.

, hold a news conference with media personality Paris Hilton urging Congress to pass the DEFIANCE Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 17, 2026.of America's New York City chapter for a potential White House bid, emphasized her desire to advance legislation in the 120th Congress rather than focus on presidential politics.

"You know, I hope that President Trump can sign a congressional stock trading ban into law," Ocasio-Cortez continued. The congresswoman also identified healthcare reform as a potential area for bipartisan cooperation, urging Trump to address changes to Medicaid that she warned could threaten coverage for millions of Americans. President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

"I hope President Trump will be willing to work with us in really adjusting this Medicaid and confronting this Medicaid cliff that stands to kick off millions of working Americans off of their healthcare," she said. "And so, you know, there are going to be areas where we're going to have real disagreement and real confrontation or worse," she continued. Despite those disagreements, Ocasio-Cortez argued that lawmakers should prioritize legislation addressing Americans' immediate concerns.

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"My hope is that we can prioritize the things that can actually change people's lives for the better as quickly as possible," she said. At least five of the 11 Democrats who opposed Jeffries’ nomination are incoming Congress members and self-described democratic socialists who argued that the party's leadership does not adequately represent their political priorities. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on Nov. 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez, a DSA member, acknowledged that ideological disagreements between Jeffries and the party's socialist wing could continue throughout the next Congress.

"Of course, there are going to be areas where leader Jeffries and DSA are going to be in strong opposition," Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News Digital. Her comments highlight the competing pressures facing House Democrats as they prepare to govern with a new majority while balancing progressive policy demands, internal ideological divisions and potential opportunities to work with the Trump administration.