Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the overwhelming favorite among Democratic Socialists of America members to run for president in 2028 racking up 73% of members votes so far — des…

Lefty darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as the overwhelming favorite among Democratic Socialists of America members to run for president in 2028, racking up 73% of members’ votes so far.

That’s nearly five times the support of her closest rival, fellow “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib , who has garnered 15% of the votes. The nationwide nomination vote, which kicked off last week, will reveal which potential 2028 candidate best aligns with DSA’s agenda and commands the strongest support among its members — shaping the organization’s high-stakes endorsement decision next spring.

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Nearly three-quarters of DSA members who voted so far said they would like the party’s endorsement to go to AOC. More than 1,000 votes have been cast so far, offering an early indication of voting trends among the DSA’s 130,000 members nationwide, with the nomination process set to close at the end of January.