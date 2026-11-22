Campaign filings show Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent over $12,000 on five-star hotels in Germany during a trip focused on global security, contrasting with her working-class image.

Official campaign expenditure filings have disclosed that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez incurred substantial costs for luxury accommodations during a February trip to Germany. The documents reveal that the Democratic lawmaker stayed at high-end properties in Munich and Berlin, resulting in a total hotel bill exceeding $9,000 for the short journey.

Luxury Accommodations in Munich

The Representative attended the annual Munich Security Conference, where she stayed at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. This historic property, established in 1841, is located in southern Germany and charges premium rates for its amenities. Campaign records indicate that her lodging costs at this specific venue totaled $5,251 for the duration of her stay.

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The Hotel Bayerischer Hof is known for its prestigious reputation and high-end services. It features a two-star Michelin restaurant and a multi-story spa facility. The establishment has hosted numerous celebrity guests over the years, including actors such as Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Grace Kelly.

Industry data suggests that the cost reflects a premium room category, such as a junior suite. Rates for such accommodations at the property can reach $1,091 per night during peak seasons like New Year's. The hotel also offers expensive dining options, including seven-course meals priced at $310, which feature items like caviar and rock lobster.

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Berlin Expenses and Travel Costs

Following the security conference, Representative Ocasio-Cortez traveled by rail to Berlin. The campaign filings show a transportation expense of $748 for this leg of the journey on Deutsche Bahn. This amount is significantly higher than the price of a standard first-class ticket, suggesting that the cost included additional passengers or security personnel.

In the German capital, she stayed at the Westin Berlin Grand. The lodging costs for this stay amounted to $3,730. The hotel is known for its grand lobby and rooms that offer views of significant landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate. These expenses occurred while she spoke to 1,100 students at the Technical University Berlin.

Total Financial Outlay and Criticism

The combined hotel and transportation costs for the Valentine's Day weekend trip reached approximately $12,000. However, the actual total was likely higher as the reviewed filings did not include detailed records for meals or other incidental expenses. Campaign finance reports also listed American Express payments of $1,000 and $12,204 during this period.

Additional spending records show that the Representative used $2,650 in campaign donor funds for driving services during her time in Germany. Critics have pointed out that these expenditures contrast sharply with her political brand. They argue that such luxury spending undermines her narrative as a champion for the working class.

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Political Context and Past Expenditures

Representative Ocasio-Cortez has previously faced scrutiny regarding her travel habits. In October, reports highlighted $47,000 spent on luxury hotels across the United States during a campaign for midterm candidates. Previous reports also noted spending of more than $2,000 on a celebrity makeup artist, which drew criticism given her past comments about personal grooming.

The Munich Security Conference focused on transatlantic security issues. During the event, the Representative participated in discussions that drew media attention. The recent revelation of her hotel expenses adds to ongoing debates about the appropriate use of campaign funds by public officials.

The filings confirm that the trip involved a mix of political engagement and high-cost logistics. While the Representative attended educational events in Berlin and security discussions in Munich, the financial records highlight the premium nature of her travel arrangements. These details remain a point of contention among observers of her political career.