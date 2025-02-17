AOC and Trump Border Czar Homan Clash Over Webinar Aimed at Helping Immigrants 'Evade' ICE Raids

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former ICE Acting Director Tom Homan continue their public debate over a webinar Ocasio-Cortez hosted aimed at educating undocumented immigrants on their rights during ICE encounters. Homan criticizes the webinar, claiming it encourages evading law enforcement and potentially putting public safety at risk.

House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ), Tom Homan , engaged in a public back-and-forth on Sunday, escalating a debate that began with Ocasio-Cortez's webinar aimed at educating immigrants on their rights during encounters with ICE . Homan, a vocal critic of Ocasio-Cortez's actions, warned that she may face legal repercussions for potentially impeding ICE operations.

He asserted that harboring and concealing undocumented immigrants while hindering law enforcement constitutes a felony.Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the progressive 'Squad' within the Democratic Party, hosted a Facebook webinar titled 'Know Your Rights with ICE,' providing guidance to undocumented immigrants on how to navigate interactions with the agency. Homan, appearing on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures,' countered that Ocasio-Cortez's efforts could be construed as encouraging illegal immigration and obstructing justice. He claimed that by educating individuals on how to evade ICE, she is potentially putting public safety at risk.The clash intensified when Ocasio-Cortez responded to Homan's remarks on X (formerly Twitter), urging him to improve his reading comprehension, starting with the Constitution. Homan, in turn, reiterated his stance, emphasizing that ICE raids prioritize national security and public safety threats by targeting undocumented immigrants with significant criminal convictions. He expressed concern that Ocasio-Cortez's actions could inadvertently contribute to future crimes, drawing a hypothetical connection between her teachings and a potential murder case in Georgia. He argued that while Ocasio-Cortez may label her efforts as 'education,' they ultimately aim to enable individuals to evade law enforcement





