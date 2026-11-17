Following a weeks-long shutdown, the home to over 18 million works of fan fiction is back online, with some limitations.

After weeks off the internet due to an unspecified security incident, the Organization for Transformative Works , the nonprofit that runs the hugely popular fan fiction forum,“We understand that the wait and uncertainty surrounding AO3’s return have been difficult, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the statement reads.

“We greatly appreciate your support during the downtime, and continued patience as our volunteers work hard to return AO3 to its full functionality. ”in late October that restoring service could take between two to four weeks. To that end, the OTW statement says that some of the site’s features, such as user icons and external work importing, have been temporarily disabled in order to expedite the site’s return.

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It also warned that users “may experience a delay before AO3 loads,” due to “high traffic. ” Founded in 2007, AO3 is one of the most popular fan fiction forums on the internet, boasting more than 11 million users and over 18 million original works. Following its temporary shutdown, many devastated fans startedof their favorite fanfics, sparking some concerns among authors worried about AI scraping and their work being posted to other websites without their permission.

Others resorted to other platforms to get their Dramione or Hollanov fix, such as Tumblr, which reported a 75 percent jump in new sign-ups among users between the ages of 18 and 25, according to data shared with WIRED. Throughout the 17-day shutdown, AO3 has remained vague about the causes of the security breach.

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In its statement announcing its return, OTW said that while it has “no reason to believe that the user database was compromised,” it can’t rule out the possibility; the website recommends users change their passwords “as a precaution. ” The site is also pairing with a security firm “to help prevent future incidents.

” Though the suggestion prompted some concern on social media, for the most part fans are jubilant about the end of the “AO3 apocalypse,” as some have referred to the shutdown.is a senior culture writer at WIRED, focusing on internet culture. Previously, she was a senior writer at the Cut at New York magazine, and she was also a senior writer for Rolling Stone. She is the author of the book