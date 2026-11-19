Archive of Our Own and Fanlore are currently offline for scheduled preventative maintenance. The Organization of Transformative Works assures users this is a planned update to server stability following the late October downtime.

The Archive of Our Own and its companion site Fanlore have both temporarily suspended access to undergo scheduled preventative maintenance. The Organization of Transformative Works, the non-profit group that operates these platforms, has confirmed that the downtime is a planned procedure rather than a response to a technical failure or security breach. Users accessing the sites will encounter standard maintenance messages indicating that the platforms are temporarily unavailable for cleanup and server updates.

Post-Recovery Server Stability Measures

This latest maintenance follows a significant disruption that began on October 29 when the Archive of Our Own experienced a major outage. The restoration process took nearly two weeks, with the site returning to functionality shortly after its seventeenth anniversary celebration. During that recovery period, volunteers and staff had to warn users that the system might experience unexpected shutdowns while repairs were underway. The current maintenance window is designed to address lingering instability from that event and ensure that the servers can handle the site's massive user base more reliably in the future.

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Timeline of Access and Feature Restoration

The Archive of Our Own had been in a gradual recovery phase since the late October crash. By November 17, the organization reopened the invitation queue, allowing new users to register accounts, although several core features remained disabled. Functions such as work imports, icon uploads, and downloads in formats other than HTML were still offline during that period. The current suspension is the latest step in a broader effort to stabilize the infrastructure. Volunteers are working to fix underlying issues before they escalate into another prolonged crisis, a strategy that was necessary after the initial restoration left the system vulnerable.

Impact on Fanlore and Community Resources

Fanlore, often described as the wiki for transformative works culture, is also offline during this maintenance window. The site serves as a critical resource for understanding shipping tropes, author shorthand, and community history. Its simultaneous shutdown with the Archive of Our Own suggests that the Organization of Transformative Works is conducting coordinated maintenance across its entire suite of services. This holistic approach ensures that all interconnected platforms are updated and secured at the same time, reducing the risk of cross-service errors or data inconsistencies.

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User Safety and Data Preservation Protocols

Despite the temporary loss of access, the organization has assured users that their data remains safe. Drafts created on the Archive of Our Own are preserved for at least eleven days from the start of the maintenance, giving users ample time to recover any unfinished work once the sites return. The emphasis on preventative measures is intended to prevent the kind of data loss or extended downtime that affected the community in October. Users are advised to avoid creating new drafts during this period if possible, although existing content is protected.

Future Steps and Community Communication

The Organization of Transformative Works has committed to providing regular updates regarding the maintenance status. Volunteers have historically been transparent about the technical challenges involved in running such a large-scale platform. The community is encouraged to remain patient, as these measures are essential for the long-term health of the sites. With over twelve million registered users, the stability of the Archive of Our Own is critical for the creative community. The maintenance is a proactive step to ensure that the platform remains a reliable home for fan-created content in the years to come.