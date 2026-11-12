Anyma and Jean-Michel Jarre Announce 2027 Giza Concerts With New Ticket Dates

Italian-American DJ Anyma and French pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre will perform ÆDEN MILLENNIUM at the Great Pyramids of Giza on March 19 and 26, 2027.

Italian-American DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, performing as Anyma, has officially confirmed he will return to the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt next year for two landmark electronic music performances. The artist will stage these spectacular shows titled ÆDEN MILLENNIUM on March 19 and March 26, 2027. This upcoming event marks a significant continuation of his successful run at the historic site, following two record-setting sold-out concerts that took place in October 2025.

The upcoming ÆDEN MILLENNIUM concerts at the Great Pyramids of Giza will serve as a major international event for electronic music fans. Milleri has selected these specific dates in March 2027 to bring his new production to the ancient landmark. The venue holds deep personal and professional significance for the artist, who previously drew fans from 92 countries during his initial appearances at the iconic site.

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Anyma has confirmed that the new production will be entirely unique and designed specifically to pay tribute to the magnitude of the area's beauty and history. Milleri explained in a statement that while he has been fortunate to bring his show to incredible venues around the world, the two-part show at the Pyramids was by far one of his most memorable experiences. The careful curation aims to respect the sacred nature of the location while delivering a high-energy electronic experience.

French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre has officially accepted an invitation from Anyma to share the stage for both performances. This collaboration marks the legendary musician's return to Giza, echoing his historic 12-hour production called The Twelve Dreams Of The Sun, which rang in the Millennium decades ago. Jarre, now aged 78, is the leader of a career spanning 22 albums that places him at the head of electronic music's most influential artists.

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Jarre expressed that his initial ambition at the Great Pyramids was to create a dialogue between the ancient setting and the future through music, light, and technology. He stated he was delighted to accept Anyma's invitation to join forces, noting that the younger producer shares the same spirit of exploration. The French veteran recently celebrated his 30-year milestone with a sold-out opening concert at the Amsterdam Dance Event in October.

Matteo Milleri, better known as Anyma, has established himself as a dominant force in the live electronic music circuit. He launched his all-new live show ÆDEN at his headline set at Coachella 2026. Since that debut, he has presented the production across the globe, delivering a performance to 65,000 people in Mexico City. He also headlined China's largest ever electronic headline concert in Shanghai on May 2.

Jean-Michel Jarre's distinguished career includes receiving the Commander of the Légion d'Honneur in 2021, which is France's highest order of merit. President Emmanuel Macron was present for the presentation, highlighting the cultural significance of his contributions to music and technology. The partnership between these two artists bridges generations of electronic innovation and promises a definitive moment in modern concert history.

Tickets for the ÆDEN MILLENNIUM shows at the Great Pyramids of Giza will be available for purchase through a structured release process. Artist presale access begins on November 18 at 2pm GMT, which corresponds to 9am ET. The general sale will follow the next day on November 19 at 2pm GMT. These specific times provide precise windows for fans to secure admission to the March 2027 events.

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Additional performers for both dates are scheduled to be announced in due course, suggesting an expanding lineup for the festival-style event. Anyma emphasized his excitement to share the new ÆDEN MILLENNIUM production with audiences in Egypt next year. The combination of historical grandeur and cutting-edge electronic sound sets the stage for a highly anticipated global spectacle.