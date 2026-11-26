Actress Anya Taylor-Joy channels Madonna wearing the historic cone bra for Dazed magazine. The star discusses her role in Dune: Part Three and childhood struggles with bullying and displacement.

Any Taylor-Joy, a 30-year-old actress, recently made headlines for her striking appearance in a new photoshoot for Dazed magazine. For the publication's winter 2026 edition, the star chose to wear the legendary cone bra originally designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. The look was a direct homage to Madonna, who famously wore the iconic corset during her Blonde Ambition World Tour in 1990.

Channeling Madonna's Iconic Style

The photoshoot features the actress in a daring leather bra adorned with chunky buckles. She paired this edgy garment with bold makeup that emphasized her sharp features and unique aesthetic. The image of Taylor-Joy in the Gaultier piece immediately drew comparisons to the pop legend, highlighting the enduring influence of the designer's work on contemporary fashion and pop culture. Madonna, now 68 years old, first brought this garment to global attention decades ago, setting a standard for bold, gender-bending fashion that continues to inspire modern stars.

Also read Anya Taylor-Joy on Hitting Rock Bottom and Finding Happiness Through Pain

New Role as Alia Atreides in Dune

This high-profile editorial coincides with the actress's upcoming return to the big screen in Dune: Part Three. Taylor-Joy is set to take on the role of Alia Atreides, a character that represents a significant elevation in her career trajectory. The actress has built a formidable reputation for portraying female characters pushed to their emotional and psychological limits. Her previous extensive filmography includes roles in acclaimed projects such as The Queen's Gambit, Lucky, The Northman, and the Mad Max prequel Furiosa. Her transition into the Dune universe marks a new chapter, moving from gritty, intense roles to the epic science fiction saga.

The character of Alia Atreides has prompted the actress to reflect deeply on her own life and identity. In an honest interview accompanying the shoot, Taylor-Joy discussed how the part forced her to examine her relationship with her ancestry. She admitted that for most of her life, she felt disconnected from her heritage, describing herself as feeling like an alien who had never truly belonged. This sense of isolation stemmed from her complex upbringing and frequent relocations during her childhood years.

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Overcoming Childhood Bullying and Alienation

Taylor-Joy's path to stardom was not without significant personal challenges. She relocated from Argentina to London when she was only six years old, attending the fee-paying Queen's Gate School in South Kensington. Despite her privileged education, she faced intense bullying from classmates. She recalled being immediately alienated by peers after kissing a classmate on the cheek, which led to repeated comments about her appearance. Teasing regarding her looks persisted, yet these early hardships did not deter her ambitions.

Her entry into the modeling industry came unexpectedly during her teenage years. While trying to break in a pair of high heels for a party outside Harrods, a car pulled up alongside her. Sarah Doukas, the head of the prestigious modeling agency Storm, was inside and offered to sign the young actress on the spot. This serendipitous meeting launched a modeling career that eventually paved the way for her acting success.

Transforming Pain into Empathy and Strength

Reflecting on her difficult past, Taylor-Joy stated that she refused to let her traumatic experiences define her negatively. Instead, she views her hardships as a means to strengthen her muscle of empathy. She described her life as karmic and intense, noting that she has endured many rock bottoms. She explained that hitting these low points eventually leads to a conscious choice to be happy. This resilience has allowed her to reframe her transient childhood as a preparation for the demands of her acting career.

Looking back at her uprooted youth, the actress expressed gratitude for the experiences that shaped her. She admitted that moving around the world frequently was difficult for her as a child, leaving her feeling isolated. However, she now views those years with love, recognizing that they perfectly set her up to live the transient life required of an actress. This perspective allows her to approach new roles, such as Alia Atreides, with a deep understanding of displacement and identity.